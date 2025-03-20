Bihar Jharkhand Association of Midwest (BJUS) Celebrates Vibrant Holi and Women’s Day

Prachi Jetlry

CHICAGO: The Bihar Jharkhand Association of Midwest (BJUS) hosted a lively and colorful celebration combining Holi festivities and Women’s Day commemorations, drawing over 300 community members for a day of cultural exuberance and unity.

The program began with a rendition of both the US and Indian national anthems, performed by high school students, setting an inspiring tone for the day.

The event then unfolded with a rich tapestry of cultural performances for both children and adults, featuring traditional dances, music, and a heartwarming diya lighting ceremony that symbolized hope and new beginnings.

The lamp diya lighting ceremony was coordinated by the BJUS core team members, whose efforts were appreciated. In addition, kids attending enjoyed a special face painting station that added an extra splash of color and creativity to the festivities.

Guests relished authentic Bihari Holi dishes, including Malpua, Kathal Subji and Dahi Vada, and thandaii; while a DJ provided a dynamic soundtrack that kept the energy high throughout the day.

Adults had an especially fun time with engaging Bollywood Holi-themed games designed to add an extra element of entertainment and foster community spirit.

Key highlights also included a Women’s Day speech by the chief guest and thoughtful messages from community leaders Neelam Dwivedi, Dr. Saket Sinha, and Harish Kolasani.

The program Emcees were BJUS members Pankaj Kumar, Anita Srivastava and Sweta Jairath, whose engaging hosting set the tone for the entire event.

The President Shisha Kumara thanked all the attendees for their participation and invited the women of the community to join a celebratory Women’s Day photo shoot.

“The event is a testament to our community’s rich cultural heritage and the strength of our collective spirit. It was truly heartening to see families, friends, and community leaders come together in celebration of both Holi and Women’s Day,” said Shisha Kumara, President of BJUS.

BJUS remains dedicated to fostering cultural exchange and community engagement, and looks forward to organizing more events that celebrate our vibrant heritage and traditions.

Also Read: BJUS hosts Diwali Mela