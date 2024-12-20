BJUS hosts Diwali Mela

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Bihar and Jharkhand Association of Midwest (BJUS), a nonprofit organization celebrating the culture and heritage of Bihar and Jharkhand, hosted its spectacular annual Diwali event – DEEPOTSAV 2024 – on November 16, 2024, at Hinsdale Community House, Hinsdale, a Chicago suburb.

The evening came alive with inspiring speeches, captivating cultural performances, lively quizzes, soul-stirring songs, and a powerful sense of community, all aimed at passing on the region’s rich heritage to the next generation.

The event began as Mrs. Shikha Kumari, BJUS President, and Somnath Ghosh, Consul General of India in Chicago, lit the ceremonial diyas to inaugurate the celebration.

Mrs. Shikha Kumar welcomed attendees, expressing gratitude to Ghosh for his presence and valuable insights. A key highlight was Ghosh’s keynote address, where he urged attendees to embrace cultural promotion and encouraged participation in the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz, a Government of India initiative designed for NRIs and OCIs. (https://www.bkjquiz.com/)

Mrs Shikha Kumari also introduced her core team members Rahul Kumar, Mantosh Kumar, Yogesh Panwar, Dolly Kumari, Sweta Shiwam, Anita Pandey, Bal Krishna Deo, Roma Ranjan, Prabin Gupta, Archana Kumari and Deepak Jha.

BJUS DEEPOTSAV 2024 showcased a dazzling array of performances spanning all age groups. The ONE MIND group set a patriotic tone with an instrumental rendition of the Indian National Anthem and “Vande Mataram.”

A charming group of toddlers sang “Achyutam Keshavam,” while adults energized the crowd with Bollywood-Bhojpuri fusion dances and the Diya Dance to the Diwali-themed song “Ram Aayenge.” From start to finish, the evening brimmed with entertainment, welcome goodies, Bihari bhunja, authentic Indian cuisine, a lively DJ party, and endless opportunities to connect with others.

Shikha Kumari underscored BJUS’s pivotal role in preserving and promoting the rich culture of Bihar and Jharkhand in Chicagoland. She extended heartfelt thanks to sponsors along with other community supporters. With her visionary leadership,

BJUS hosts a variety of engaging events throughout the year, including Holi celebrations, summer picnics, sports events, and charitable initiatives. DEEPOTSAV 2024 was yet another testament to its vibrant mission of fostering community, culture, and joy.