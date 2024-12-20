Center for Indian Cultural Education – Bal Vihar of St. Louis celebrates Diwali with high attendance, festivity and community spirit

India Post News Service

LOUIS, MO: The Center for Indian Cultural Education – Bal Vihar of St. Louis brought the vibrant spirit of Diwali to life at its annual celebration on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Over 400 students and family members gathered to partake in the cherished event, eagerly anticipated each year by the Bal Vihar community. This year, favorable weather allowed attendees to fully enjoy the outdoor festivities in a comfortable and lively atmosphere.

The evening began with a sacred Laxmi Puja, led by Bal Vihar students at the Hindu temple. Children proudly displayed their handmade clay diyas, crafted in previous Bal Vihar classes, adding a heartfelt and colorful glow to the ceremony. The puja was followed by a communal dinner, where families enjoyed a warm meal together, preparing for the highly anticipated grand finale: a fireworks celebration. Each child received a small bag of fireworks, lighting up the evening and sharing moments of joy and laughter with friends and family.

In addition to the festivities, Diwali is a time for dana (giving) and sewa (service). This year, Bal Vihar continued its “Donate a Diya” project, raising $1500 through community contributions. This amount will be donated to Sankara Nethralaya and Asha for Education, supporting education and healthcare initiatives.

The success of the event would not have been possible without the commitment of Bal Vihar’s dedicated teachers, volunteers, parents, and the Events/Logistics team. Their hard work and dedication ensure the continuity of cultural celebrations and uphold the values of community support and shared heritage.

About Bal Vihar of St. Louis

Center for Indian Cultural Education – Bal Vihar of St. Louis is a cultural school designed to promote, instill, and foster Indian culture in children ages 5 to 18. Bal Vihar encourages the youth group (ages 13 and above) to participate in activities that promote respect and understanding of different cultures and religions. Bal Vihar has been in existence since 1992 and its current enrollment is over 350 students. Our website is www.balvihar-stlouis.com