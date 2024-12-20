AAPI initiatives Stem Cell/Bone Marrow donation drive

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: “I am grateful to the dozens of local AAPI Chapter leaders, members and volunteers across the nation who have initiated and organized Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Registration across the nation, joining hands with the national AAPI in efforts creating awareness and enrolling more youth and adults to be part of this initiative,” said Dr. Satheesh Kathula, the President of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI)

The Stem Cell/Bone Marrow initiative has been a major focus under the leadership of Dr. Kathula-led AAPI’s Executive Committee. AAPI has partnered with National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) to increase the Indian donor pool.

One can join the NMDP Registry between the ages of 18-40, a resident of the United States, and don’ t have major medical illnesses.

Giving the background and the urgent need to this new initiative, Dr. Sashi Kuppala, Chairman of the AAPI Stem Cell Drive, said, “Thousands of patients with blood cancers like leukemia or lymphoma need blood stem cell transplant to survive. Matching the stem cell or bone marrow donors to patients is based on Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing. HLA are Proteins or markers found on most cells in our body and they are inherited from our biological parents and are largely depend on ethnicity.”

Stressing the importance of registering for the Bone Marro donation, Dr. Suni Kaza, Chair of AAPI BOT said, “You could be a patient’s only match-their only hope for a cure. When you register, you’re committing to donating to any patient in the world. But because a decision not to donate can be life-threatening to the patient, please think seriously about your commitment before joining the registry. And, be aware that there are absolutely no complications to the donor from this donation procedure.”

According to Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, President-Elect of AAPI, “In general, 70% of parents needing a stem cell transplant don’t have a fully matched donor in their family and approximately 12,000 patients per year depend on transplant from an unrelated donor to survive. These numbers are even dire for cancer patients of Indian ethnicity as the donor pool of Indian ethnicity is very limited.”

Dr. Raj Bhayani, Secretary of AAPI said, “If you’re a match to a patient, who needs stem cells, you’ll be asked to provide blood samples for further testing. Blood work is typically done locally. Travel will likely be required for donation. It costs you nothing to donate. NMDP pays for all donation-related expenses. The donation process takes an average of 20-30 hours spread over 4-6 weeks.”

“It is very difficult to find a matched stem cell donor for South Asians should they need a bone marrow or stem cell transplant and this drive will help increase the number of potential donors.” Dr. Shirish Patel, Treasurer of AAPI said, “Bone Marrow donation helps save lives.”

Dr. Sashi Kuppala said, he and the AAPI leadership will be happy to educate about the donation process and answer any questions. “We strongly believe that it’s a very a noble and much needed initiative by AAPI to help save lives. While we thank those who are leading the efforts in your own state/towns, I urge others to take the lead in your towns and help AAPI in our efforts to save lives. Thank you and truly appreciate your support in helping the patients who are in need of Bone Marrow.”

The growing influence of physicians of Indian heritage is evident, as increasingly physicians of Indian origin hold critical positions in healthcare, academic, research, and administrative positions across the nation. We the physicians of Indian origin are proud of our great achievements and contributions to our motherland, India, our adopted land, the US, and in a very significant way to the transformation of Indo-US relations.

Serving 1 in every 7 patients in the US, AAPI members care for millions of patients every day, while several of them have risen to hold high-flying jobs, shaping the policies and programs, and inventions that shape the landscape of healthcare in the US and around the world.

Since its inception in 1982, AAPI has been at the forefront, representing a conglomeration of more than 125,000 practicing physicians in the United States, seeking to be the united voice for physicians of Indian origin.

For more details about organizing a Bone Marrow Donation Drive in your city/town/region, please contact: Sashikuppala@yahoo.com. For more details on AAPI, please visit: www.aapiusa,