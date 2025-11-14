Grand Chhath Puja Observed in Los Angeles

Ashutosh Singh

It was an evening to perfuse in divine observance at the Newport Dunes Waterfront resort, as hundreds of members of Indian diaspora gathered to honor the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

The event was the annual Chhath Puja Mahaparv organized by enthusiastic members of Bihar Jharkhand Bandhu Association, a Non profit Organization working to pull off a historic gala. Hundreds of devotees offering arghya to the Sun God at the same time (Sunset on 10/27, and Sunrise on 10/28) chanting the same mantras was a sight to behold, and an inspiration for the entire community.

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, who is believed to be the goddess of energy, fertility, and wellbeing. Celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, the tradition has gained immense significance among devotees across the globe, symbolizing gratitude, purity, and devotion. It is considered one of the most eco-friendly observances, as all rituals are performed with natural offerings and deep reverence for the environment.

The ceremony spans four days of spiritual discipline and self-control, each carrying deep symbolic meaning.

The first day, Nahay Khay, marks the beginning of purification when devotees take a holy dip, clean their homes, and consume only satvik (pure) food.

The second day, Kharna, involves a day-long fast, which is broken in the evening after preparing prasad — typically kheer and chapati — offered to the deities and shared with family.

The third day, Sandhya Arghya, is the most spectacular, when devotees gather at riverbanks or ghats to offer prayers and arghya to the setting sun, expressing gratitude for life and prosperity.

The final morning, Usha Arghya, marks the offering to the rising sun, symbolizing renewal, hope, and forgiveness.

Throughout Chhath Puja, devotees maintain purity, observe strict fasting, and often stand for long hours in water to demonstrate unwavering devotion. The festivity beautifully blends faith, discipline, nature worship, and family unity, embodying the essence of harmony between humankind and nature.

“The lovely banana tree stumps lining the entrance corridor and the red carpet felt so welcoming and set the beautiful tone for the events planned”, says Vratee Parul Priya who has been a patron and has been observing this festival for 4 years now.

While the event is mostly funded by volunteer donations, but this time there were multiple sponsors who joined in to support the organization to plan and prepare for this celebration of age old tradition. PODI DOSA was the Surya sponsor (Platinum) for the event. Kavita Ji, the owner manager says she felt the divine connection as soon as the members of the organization walked her through the traditional significance of this festival. And that’s where she decided to associate with the grand event.

A total of 10 vratees participated in the event, joined by hundreds of friends and family, and well-wishers, creating an awesome inspiring sight at the fest. “This was my first time observing this grand ritual, however with as many people from the community to support, it never felt away from home”, says Subodh Singh – a first time vratee`

Harsh Arora a well known elite who joined the event, and Gold sponsor, said while this is the first time he is attending this traditional gala, and is in awe after knowing the various rituals and their significance. Seema Arora, a sociable member, and a promoter of the event, known for her community service engagements, adds “This festival looks so much of a community bonding, I would want to join in this kind of event year after year ! “

Rajeev Kumar, whose family has been observing this tradition since decades, is especially excited about this sacred observance every year, because of the simplistic nature and a greater message for nature. Hemant a dedicated volunteer adds “This festival is like a divine message for us. There is so much for everyone to connect with”.

Pushpa Mishra, another vratee, says this tradition shares a message of universal brotherhood with us. We should always allow ourselves to be of help and hence connect with everyone around us.

The event drew to a final stage on Tuesday 28th Oct, early morning, with offering (arghyas) to Surya Dev & Chhathi Maiya at Sunrise. Devotees reached afresh at the ghaat (venue) at dawn, to prepare arghya for the first rays of the rising sun and participated with excitement in their heart, as they prayed for renewal of blessings for the year to come.

The event was made possible by generous donations from other patrons and prime sponsors as –

Binod Kumar Realty which has massive presence in 5 states in USA

Agni – A Fiery Experience, a refreshing Indian eatery in downtown Covina

India Food & Spices, Duarte

Parul Henna Studio, famous for their magical henna artworks

Pista House chain of restaurants across California and Pooja Goel Realtor

The vratis observed a rigorous schedule as part of and in spiritual cleansing for this Puja. Managing multiple rituals along with a 36-40 hr fast, they unanimously agree that this is only possible with the blessings of Chhathi Maiya. The vrat was performed by Smt Ashmita Kumari, Amt Madhu Ji, Smt Parul Priya, Smt Pinki Kumari, Smt Pushpa Mishra, Smt Shweta Sharma, Sri Subodh Kumar Singh, Smt Suchita Jha & Smt Swati Ji – with great devotion and faith.

The divine atmosphere at the ghaat turned mesmerizing as melodious voices of Mohan Ji, Vishal Pandey Ji, Nitin Pandey, and Binod Ji filled the sunset horizon. Such was the musical vibes that most patrons stayed back quite late after the event, to listen to their soothing songs. Kudos to Anchita and Simran for engaging the audience with their inquisitive questionnaire

The gala drew attention of prominent public figures from the Hindu heartland, back in India. Words of motivation also came from Sri Nikhil Kumar, former governor of States of Nagaland and Kerela, for the success of the Mahaparv. Deputy CM of Bihar, Sri Samrat Choudhary conveyed his Best Wishes for the event. Other dignitaries who shared their messages for the wonderful event included Sri Awadhesh Singh, MLA Hajipur, Singer Honey Priya, Host and musician Shri Thakur, Sri Uday Shankar Pd Singh Vice President of Red Cross Bihar Chapter, Folk singer Deepali Sahay, BJP Jharkhand Senior Leader Sri Mrityunjay Sharma and many other dignitaries from Bihar & Jharkhand.

The event was a result of tireless efforts of volunteers, like , Rajnish, Hemant, Dheeraj, Binod, Sanjay, Rajeev, Rahul, Nikky, Tanya, Swati, Chanchala, Manisha, Vishwajeet, Ajay Jha, Rajesh Singh and many dedicated volunteers who offered to prepare prasad for the arghyas.

The fabulous event ended with distribution of offerings – the Prasad. Patrons were eagerly waiting for the ‘thekua’ – a special cookie made as an offering this festival. The patrons left the venue with the indelible sweetness of Thekua delicacy and the sweet message of unification to their homes.

The City of Newport Beach has recognized the truly inspiring efforts of Bihar Jharkhand Bandhu Association (BJBA) and honored them as promoters of cultural diversity and community service !

Members of the executive led by BJBA President Shweta Sharma, sincerely thanked Joe Stapleton (Mayor, Newport Beach), Janice Lim, Mayor, Yorba Linda; Albert Lord from the Office of Attorney General; and Dave Min for their support, and pledged to continue the efforts with a renewed vigor in the upcoming events..

It is worth mentioning here, that Indian Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi recently mentioned in his ‘Mann ki baat’ program that the Government of India is actively working on getting Chhath Puja added to the UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This write up is prepared by Ashutosh Singh, a member of Bihar Jharkhand Bandhu Association organizing committee.