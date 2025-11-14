Consulate General of India, San Francisco Celebrates State Formation Day with Vibrant Cultural Showcase

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

SAN FRANCISCO, CA: The Consulate General of India, San Francisco (CGISF), in collaboration with community organizations across the Bay Area, proudly organized a grand celebration marking State Formation Day, honoring the rich heritage, diversity, and unity of India’s states on Nov 9 at India community center, Milpitas.

The event brought together representatives from various Indian states who showcased their unique cultural traditions through captivating performances, colorful state booths, traditional décor. The displays vividly reflected India’s cultural mosaic and the spirit of “Unity in Diversity.”

Consul General Dr Srikar Reddy commended the community’s active participation and creativity, noting that the event highlighted the enduring connection between the Indian diaspora and their home states. “The enthusiasm and pride displayed by every group today truly represent the essence of India—diverse, vibrant, and united,” he remarked.

The celebration featured classical and folk dances, music performances, and engaging exhibits by associations representing states such as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana. Each group contributed to the event’s success with authentic décor and artistic displays that transported attendees across India’s region.

The State Formation Day celebration reaffirmed CGISF’s ongoing commitment to promoting India’s cultural heritage and strengthening bonds within the Indian American community across the western United States.

