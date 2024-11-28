CGISF hosted State Formation day in ICC, Milpitas

Vidya Sethuraman

In a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage and diversity, the Consulate with the support of various Indian diaspora organizations in the Bay Area organized State Formation Day of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand at India Cultural Center [ICC], Milpitas on Nov 22, 2024. The event that was attended by more than 400 people saw cultural performances and display of art and craft of these ten States. The event was possible with the support of local diaspora associations. Elected officials from the state of California addressed the gathering and ensured their support for the diaspora.

Consul General Dr K Srikar Reddy in his welcome remarks appreciated the contribution of Indian diaspora to India’s growth story and invited the audience to participate in the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas being held from 8th-10th January 2025 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Dr Srikar Reddy urged the overseas Indian diaspora to visit Odisha and participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in January 2025. The theme of PBD for 2025 is “Diaspora’s contribution to a Viksit Bharat”. It will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards and preside over the valedictory session.

While launching the website (pbdindia.gov.in), External affairs minister Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regular interactions with the diaspora during official visits abroad and their unwavering support of India’s growth are testimony to the strong bonds between India and its global community.

History of state formation day

Andhra Pradesh: This was the first state created on the basis of language. Andhra Pradesh came into existence on November 1, 1956, when the state of Hyderabad was split up under the States Reorganization Act.

Karnataka: The state, formerly known as Mysore, was reorganized on November 1, 1956, under the States Reorganization Act, merging Kannada-speaking regions. Known for its vibrant culture and technology hub, Karnataka celebrates “Rajyotsava Day” on November 1 each year with parades, music and flag-hoisting ceremonies.

Kerala: The southern state was also formed on November 1, 1956, by merging Malabar, Cochin and Travancore regions. Known for its scenic beauty and literacy achievements, Kerala celebrates its formation with cultural programs and remembrance of the state’s rich history.

Madhya Pradesh: Located in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh was reorganized on November 1, 1956. The state celebrates this day as “Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day,” featuring colorful parades, traditional performances, and awards to honor local achievers.

Chhattisgarh: It was the 26th state to be created in India, and it came into existence on November 1, 2000. Chhattisgarh is known as the “rice bowl of India”, which traditionally refers to the delta region formed by the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Haryana: The state was carved out of Punjab on November 1, 1966, based on linguistic lines. Known for its rich history and significant contributions to agriculture and sports, Haryana celebrates this day with public events and cultural showcases, commemorating its unique identity.

Punjab: On the same day in 1966, Punjab was restructured to form a separate state for Punjabi speakers. Known for its vibrant culture and historical significance, Punjab observes this day with celebrations that emphasise its heritage and achievements.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu was reorganized on linguistic basis and it became a separate state on November 1, 1956. It was earlier known as the State of Madras.

Jharkhand: Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, which happens to be the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Uttarakhand: November 9, is observed as Uttarakhand Foundation Day to honour the Birth of Devbhumi.

