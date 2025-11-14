INDIA AI Impact Summit 2026: Pre-Event briefing session for US Congressmen and Tech CEOs hosted in Seattle

SEATTLE: In the run up to India-AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held in New Delhi next year, Consulate General of India in Seattle hosted today a Pre- Event Curtain Raiser focusing on the three pillars of India’s AI Impact Summit: People, Planet and Progress.

The Roundtable featured expert presentations by leading Tech CEOs from Greater Seattle area and covered themes like the usage of AI in Agri-Tech and the potential of Data Centers and Digital Infrastructure in India.

Participants also briefed US Congressman Adam Smith, Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, and Congressman Michael Baumgartner, Member of the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees about India’s progress in AI and highlighted the Seven Chakras, or Themes for Global Cooperation centered around (i) Safe and Trusted AI (ii) Human Capital (iii) Science (iv) Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency (v) Inclusion and Social Empowerment (vi) Democratizing AI Resources and (vii) Economic Growth and Social Good.

Today’s briefing at the new Chancery premises of the Indian Consulate in Seattle, was the first such curtain raiser, in a series of such sessions that are being planned in the run up to the AI India Impact Summit. Subsequent, workshops and briefing sessions are being planned in leading US Universities in the US Pacific Northwest, as well with leading Tech and AI industry stakeholders in January 2026.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held from 19-20 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, as the first global-scale AI summit hosted in the Global South. It will bring together governments, industry, academia, and startups from global capitals with an aim to translate AI’s potential into tangible outcomes for People, Planet, and Progress and reaffirm India’s vision of “AI for All.”

