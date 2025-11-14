Celebrating a Milestone: AJ’s 75th Birthday

This past week, AJ celebrated his 75th birthday — a remarkable milestone in a life defined by generosity, compassion, and community spirit.

For many years, AJ has been a steadfast supporter of charitable causes that uplift and empower others. His contributions have touched countless lives and strengthened the very fabric of our community.

Family and friends gathered to honor not only his birthday but also the legacy of kindness and leadership he continues to build. It was an evening filled with warmth, laughter, and heartfelt gratitude for all that AJ has done — and continues to do — for those around him.

Here’s to AJ — for his enduring generosity, wisdom, and the positive impact he continues to make every day.

AJ Dudheker is a seasoned mortgage professional with over 30 years of experience and an MBA in Finance and Accounting. As the founder of Platinum West Funding, a trusted direct lender, AJ has helped more than 9,000 clients achieve their homeownership and financial goals.

