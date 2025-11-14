HISTORIC A4H MEET

Americans4Hindus hosts Historic “Americans4Hindus Week” in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Americans4Hindus hosts Historic “Americans4Hindus Week” in Washington, D.C., A National Call for Political Engagement and Representation of American Hindus.

Americans4Hindus (A4H), a national organization committed to political empowerment and representation of Hindu Americans, successfully hosted Americans4Hindus Week in Washington, D.C. from November 5–9, 2025. The week included a National Summit, Leadership Retreat, and Multi-Community Engagement Roundtables designed to elevate the voice of Hindu Americans in the American political landscape.

Delegates, presidents, trustees, and Karmayogis from 18 State Chapters traveled from across United States to participate.

Capitol Shutdown Becomes a Symbolic Statement of Resilience

Due to an unexpected shutdown at the U.S. Capitol, Americans4Hindus lost its pre-booked meeting room inside the Capitol. Rather than canceling or postponing, delegates gathered directly in front of the Capitol at the official Press Podium, delivering a united message to the nation:

“American Hindus are ready to participate and contribute to the political arena and governance just as we have contributed to IT, medicine, business, education, and other leading sectors. We are prepared to participate from school boards to the Presidency, empowering democracy with our Hindu values. At present, our democracy seems to be in doldrums.” Said Dr. Romesh Japra, Founder & Chairman, Americans4Hindus

The press event highlighted that Hindu Americans are the highest per-capita income-earning community in the U.S., with decades of contributions to science, technology, health care, entrepreneurship, and education yet remain significantly underrepresented in government and public policy.

Congressional Engagement and Policy Advocacy

In the afternoon session, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam addressed the delegates. He reinforced the importance of political engagement and encouraged Hindu Americans to take ownership of civic participation.

“If we want representation that respects our community, we must show up, organize, and lead.”

National Unity of Indian American Organizations

A special strategic meeting was held to unite a broad coalition of Indian American associations across the nation cultural, religious, social, professional, business, economic, political, and educational groups.

This initiative was coordinated by Dr. Suvas Desai of Kentucky, with the goal of consolidating and amplifying the collective influence of the Indian diaspora in public policy and civic life.

Tribute to a Pioneer of Hindu Political Mobilization

Delegates paid tribute to the late Krishna Srinivasa, a visionary who spent four decades inspiring Hindu and Indian Americans to engage politically. His life’s work planted seeds that are now growing through Americans4Hindus.

Leadership Retreat & Strategic Roadmap

A transformative Leadership Retreat was held at the Art of Living Center in Washington, D.C. Participants brainstormed bold ideas and committed to scaling major national initiatives, including:

• Hindu Rajneeti Academy

• Hindu Voter Guide

• Hindu–Buddhist–Sikh–Jain Congressional Caucus (HBSJ Caucus)

• Alliance Wings (women, youth, professional, business, interfaith, etc.)

• Rakshak (Protection) Wing for Civil Rights Advocacy

Delegates pledged to invest their time, talent, treasure, and technology to advance these initiatives nationwide.

Launch of the National Hindu-Jewish Coalition of America (HJCA)

Another milestone during A4H Week was the creation of the National Hindu-Jewish Coalition of America (HJCA) a united platform for interfaith cooperation and shared democratic values. The coalition is being coordinated by Nissim Reuben, who will serve as the organization’s inaugural Executive Director. Leaders from both communities will participate in policy, advocacy, and cultural initiatives promoting pluralism, civil liberties, and mutual support.

