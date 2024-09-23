India now creates opportunities, five petals of ‘Pushp’ will make Viksit Bharat: PM Modi in New York

NEW YORK: Asserting that India now doesn’t wait for the opportunities, but it creates them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said five petals of ‘Pushp’ will pave the way for a developed India.

Addressing an Indian diaspora event at the Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi said India has created opportunities for new launching pads in every sector in the last 10 years.

“Today, India is a land of opportunities. Now, India doesn’t wait for the opportunities, it creates them! In the last ten years, India has created opportunities for new launching pads in every sector. In just a decade, 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty. This was possible because we changed the old thoughts and approach. We focussed on empowering the poor. We connected more than 50 crore with the banking system,” he said.

“You may remember this word ‘Pushp’ which means flower, I define it as ‘P’ for progressive Bharat, ‘U’ for unstoppable Bharat, ‘S’ for spiritual Bharat, ‘H’ for humanity first which India has dedicated itself to and ‘P’ for prosperous India…All five petals of ‘Pushp’ or the flower which will make Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Pushp in Hindi means a flower. Lotus, a flower, is election symbol of the BJP.

PM Modi also said that India is a huge centre of attraction in various areas like sports, business, environment, and entertainment.

“Be it sports, business, environment or entertainment. India is a big centre of attention today. IPL is one of the top most sports leagues in the world. Indian films are doing well globally,” he said.

PM Modi arrived in New York in the second leg of his three-day visit to the United States. On Saturday, PM Modi took part in the Quad Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Quad has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi and President Biden reviewed and identified new pathways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi will also interact with important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders, and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world. He will also address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York. (ANI)

