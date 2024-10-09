Mata Ka Jagaran at Shivalaya Temple of Greater Boston

India Post News Service

Shivalaya Temple of Greater Boston, MA organized “Mata Ka Jagran”, the nocturnal worship of the Mother Goddess on Friday, October 4, 2024 evening as a part of Navaratri celebrations. Large number of devotees with many young kids in their colorful traditional dresses participated in the Jagran with great enthusiasm and joy.

The program started in the evening with meet and greet session. Devotes were served with hot tea, biscuits, and Jeelebi. Ma Durga Puja and Archana by the sponsor family members followed this. Ma Durga in her motherly figure was looking beautiful sitting on a lion with various weapons in her hands. All the devotees bowed in front of the mother of the universe who is behind creation, preservation and destruction of the world.

Usha Kamal Ji and group turned Mata Ka Jagaran into an enchanting affair with their spectacular performance. The event witnessed a grand success with the soul-stirring rendition of present-day devotional Bhajans. Usha Ji who is known for her powerful and tuneful vocals took the center stage at the Mata Ki Chowki event, leaving the audiences in admiration. Her mesmerizing singing of traditional devotional songs in contemporary tunes, created a profound connection with the spirituality of the event. The attendees were absorbed in her soulful singing and the great musical accompanists made it a night to remember.

Vikas Sethi expressed his enthusiasm for this spectacular event and said that the massive gathering we witnessed today was an example of our vibrant traditions and values. Temple president, Vijay Sethi expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the organizing team, volunteers, sponsors, and participants who played a pivotal role in making this event a resounding success.

The program was concluded by performing Maha Mangalarati of Ma Durga and all other deities of the temple. A sumptuous Maha Prasadam was served to all the fasting and non-fasting devotees.

Vinod Chawla said that Mata Ki Chowki event was a definite success and left us with a surreal and memorable experience. Usha Ji’s soulful melodies, coupled with the mesmerizing music truly encapsulated the spirit of the event. Her sing-along songs with repetitive choruses and melodies further added to the charm and grandeur of the evening.

