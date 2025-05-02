Mexico-US relations: A Model for Diplomacy

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

Media conference hosted by American Community Media (ACoM) on April 25th delved into why Schoenbaum was able to successfully maintain a good relationship with the Trump administration and its strategic significance to U.S.-Mexico relations.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum adopted a calm and rational attitude and chose to continue negotiations and cooperation with the Trump administration at all levels. This diplomatic strategy of neither confrontation nor compromise allowed Mexico to obtain extensions and exceptions when the United States imposed additional tariffs.

Larry Rubin, President of the American Society of Mexico, pointed out that such diplomatic tactics reflect the important strategic interests between Mexico and the United States. He emphasized that despite its tough stance on foreign affairs, Mexico has chosen to prioritize stable bilateral relations, especially cooperation in economics and homeland security. Rubin also said that trade cooperation between Mexico and the United States is crucial to both countries, and emphasized the status of the United States as Mexico’s largest trading partner.

Alberto Diaz-Cayeros, former Director of the Center for Latin American Studies at Stanford University, emphasized the importance of trade agreements (such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, USMCA) in the diplomacy of the two countries.

He believes that Trump’s trade policy is more motivated by geopolitical considerations than just pursuing trade interests. Diaz-Cayeros pointed out Mexico’s pragmatic diplomacy has allowed it to continue to maintain bilateral trade and cooperation without being overly confrontational. He also mentioned that when dealing with US-Mexico trade issues, the Schonbaum administration not only focused on the continuity of economic cooperation, but also responded flexibly to geopolitical relations.