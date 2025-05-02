Concord Hindu Temple to Host Historic Kumbabishekam Ceremony on May 9, Marking a Milestone  in U.S. Temple Architecture

CONCORD, CA: The Concord Hindu Temple, a cornerstone of spiritual and cultural enrichment in the Bay Area since 1957, is set to host a historic Kumbabishekam Ceremony, the consecration of the newly built Temple, on May 9, 2025. This momentous event is expected to draw

10,000 devotees and coincides with AAPI Heritage Month, underscoring the temple’s role in celebrating and preserving Tamil and Hindu traditions while fostering cultural unity in the United States.

Over the past five years, the temple has undergone a remarkable transformation, rebuilt in the exquisite Chola architectural style of Tamil Nadu under the guidance of Kalaichemmal Dr.K.Dakshinamoorthy Sthapathi from India and local architect Sharad Lal. This reconstruction culminates in the first-ever Panchavarna (five-color) temple in the U.S., a vibrant artistic expression deeply rooted in ancient Hindu temple traditions. The Panchavarna color scheme, historically used in South Indian temples, symbolizes divine energies and cosmic balance, marking a spiritual and architectural first in North America.

A Celebration of Heritage, Community, and Spirituality

The Kumbabishekam is a sacred Hindu ritual in which divine energy is invoked into the temple and its deities through elaborate Vedic ceremonies (sacred fire rituals called homas, chanting of vedic mantras, energizing holy water called Kalasa Puja, etc.,), sanctifying the space for worship and community engagement. The multi-day celebration will feature:

Traditional Vedic rituals led by esteemed priests from around the world

Cultural performances highlighting classical Indian music and dance.

Community engagement and interfaith participation to promote unity and shared values.

A grand annadanam (community feast), welcoming all attendees.

Media Invitation

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this landmark event. Visual opportunities include stunning Chola-style temple architecture, the sacred Kumbabishekam rituals, and vibrant cultural festivities that showcase the depth of Hindu and Tamil traditions in the U.S.

For press credentials, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Alagu Chidambaram

Media and Civic Engagement (916)220-2965 alagu.chid@temple.org

Join us in celebrating this historic moment as we honor tradition, embrace diversity, and build a legacy for future generations.

