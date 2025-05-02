US crematoriums urged to become Hindu-friendly

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: As Hindu population is growing in the USA, Hindus are urging crematoriums nationwide to become Hindu-friendly; ensuring dignity and adherence to religious customs, prioritizing the soul’s liberation and spiritual progress towards moksh (liberation).

Rajan Zed, an activist , in a statement in Nevada said that crematorium companies should become more flexible in respectfully accommodating and honoring deeply held traditional antyeshti rituals and rites; including facilities for ceremonial washing of the body, coffin handling, facilitating shipping ashes to India, etc.

Crematoriums should offer live-streaming services for families-friends abroad and proviguidance/services for the legal and respectful scattering of ashes in local water-bodies.

Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, suggested crematoriums send their staff for training in Hindu funeral rites and customs and respectful communication with the families about their specific needs.

Zed suggested crematoriums to allow placing of rice-balls (pind) near the deceased and burning of incense. Crematoriums should carry Om symbol, Trishul (trident) and lotus imagery to be displayed/used during the cremation ceremony; and a lamp to be placed near the head of Zed urged large population centers in the country to allow traditional open-pyre cremations.

Open-pyre cremation encompasses ritual purity and tradition, and has deep spiritual significance in Hinduism; rooted in ancient beliefs about soul’s journey and liberation (moksh), Rajan Zed stressed.

