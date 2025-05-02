Stop Terrorism protest by American Hindus in Los Angeles

India Post News Service

LOS ANGELES: American Hindus from Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County and Ventura County came together in a unified display of grief and anger in response to the tragic Islamist terror attack in Kashmir. This gathering reflects the deep sorrow and concern felt by the community as they mourn the loss of innocent lives and stand in solidarity during this difficult time.

Despite the forecast of rain and unusual traffic, about 100 determined Hindus marched confidently along Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia, CA. The numbers grew to over 150 as more joined in, demonstrating unwavering resolve in the face of challenges.

Marched to the parking lot, where leaders of various organizations addressed the protesters. Amit Desai of Voice of India thanked the U.S. Government for standing with India against terrorism. Vijay Telkikar of the American Hindu Federation stated, “Humanity and terrorism cannot coexist. World Leaders have to unite their strengths and finish Terrorism before it wipes out Humanity from the face of the Earth. Today, Hindus are being killed, but it can happen to Jews, Christians, Buddhists or anyone, anywhere. This is unacceptable. Terrorism must be eradicated.”

Madhu Hebbar of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh said, “The incident was traumatic, and many people, including myself, could not sleep properly for a couple of days.” He emphasized the importance of advocacy. Roop Goel, Director of Cohna in the Inland Empire area, urged American Hindus to write to their lawmakers and actively participate in the American political system.

Keshav Patel of VHPA stated, “The Kashmir Government and the Indian Government should take responsibility for the security lapses and act immediately for the safety and security of Hindus.” Kashmiri Pandit Ajay remarked, “Now Indians are waking up, and we see a lot of support, but we never had sufficient support when the Kashmir Genocide happened.” Another Kashmiri Pandit, Sanju ji, added, “After 35 years, people are waking up, and we need to fight back. We are expecting action across the border.”

A young protester, Aradhya, proclaimed, “Silence is not an option; we need to speak up. They called out names, identified and killed only Hindus.” Ananya created a poster honoring all 27 individuals killed in the recent attack. Sairam ji from Kailasa noted, “In many instances, Hindus are specifically targeted, and these are not random acts. The media is refusing to acknowledge the terror attacks.”

Americans for Hindus’ director of communication, Geeta ji, said, “We must speak as loudly as possible; we need to stand together.” She recited a poignant Hindu poem, articulating the importance of unity.

Ramji Bhai, a prominent social worker, commented, “Indians need to scrutinize the current system and evaluate how they are defending and reacting to these attacks. India has a lot to learn.”

The gathering was emotionally moved during the protest. Many dedicated volunteers came together to stand in solidarity with one another. Among the attendees were several prominent individuals who lent their voices to this important cause.

Among them were Amrut Nehru, Suresh Lohia, Dr. Rangesh Gadasalli, Vaibhav Aradhe, Sanjeev Pimple, Lata Ahir, Abhinav Mehata, Anil Mahajan, Anil Parekh, Geeta & Subhash Bhat, Pravin Patel, Rajesh Shah, Harish Patel, Gulshan Bhatia, Nila Parikh, Kamlesh Chauhan, Arradhya, Sripad Rege, Vidula Vajramushti, Ashok Madan, Sudip Gorakshakar, and Kewal Kanda. Volunteers from a diverse array of Hindu organizations in Southern California united in a powerful demonstration. This was a remarkable testament to community spirit.

