Monthi Festh (Nativity Feast) Celebration 2024 @ Holy Trinity Church Hall, Regina Saskatchewan Canada

India Post News Service

REGINA: The Konkani Kutam Regina Association (KKR) celebrated its 2nd annual Monthi Festh celebration at Holy Trinity Church Hall at Regina, Saskatchewan Canada on September 08, 2024. Monthi Festh celebration has its traditions deeply rooted to the Coastal Karnataka (Karavali) Catholic community.

This festival is similar to thanksgiving in Canada (October second week) and in India; it is celebrated in different forms like Onam in Kerala, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Nag Panchami etc. The essence of the Monthi Fest is celebration Mother Mary’s birthday and rejoicing the good harvest of the season.

Karavali Konkani Catholics celebrate the birth of the Virgin Mary’s feast and give thanks to Mother Mary in gifting us with Jesus Christ the saviour of the world and providing us with a new crop of the season. During this time new crop is blessed and distributed to the devotees, who take them home and have a family get-together to celebrate the birth of Mother Mary.

The cultural programme was initiated by a welcome note by Dina Lobo Lewis. In her welcome address, she welcomed the members and guests of the event. She also highlighted the essence and significance of Nativity feast. She also welcomed Father Jasper, Parish Priest Holy Trinity Church. Father Jasper blessed the Novem (New Crops). It was followed by prayer services and hymns sung by the members of the KKR Association.

The Children offered flowers to blessed infant mother Mary. Novem Milk was served to all the devotees. After the religious ceremony, cultural and entertainment activities followed. Father Jasper blessed the food that was prepared by the members of the KKR Association with love, dedication and in large variety. The food was prepared keeping the typical Mangalore and Udupi tastes and cuisines intact. After the meal, games and entertainment sessions were carried on by Teena.

Father Jasper also addressed the gathering and congratulated each and everyone for their sincere efforts in organizing the Monthi Fest celebrations in a place like Regina in Canada far away from home and urged the KKR to conduct such traditional events every year. Finally, Chris Dsouza thanked all members of KKR Association and the guests of the event for their hard work and contributions in the success of the event.

