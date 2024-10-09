MMNA Sakhis observe tradition-honoring ancestors

India Post News Service

MILPITAS, CA: On the occasion of Pitru Paksha, a time dedicated to honoring our ancestors, MMNA – SV Sakhis (Maheshwari Mahasabha of North America) organized a heartwarming Gau Seva event titled “TANN MANN DHANN” on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Many Sakhis had a beautiful and fulfilling experience at the Shri Krishna Balram Goshala, home to Gir cows from Kathiawar, Gujarat. These sacred cows, linked to both Devi Radha and Bhagwan Krishna, hold a special place in our hearts and traditions.

The Gau Seva encompassed three key aspects:

TANN: Participants engaged in feeding, massaging, cleaning, watering, Kandaa making (from gobar) and caring for the Gir cows, ensuring their well-being.

MANN: The spirit of service flourished through the singing of hymns and bhajans, creating a joyful atmosphere.

DHANN: Funds were raised to support the construction of new shelters for the Gir cows, enhancing their living conditions.

Over 50 Sakhis and children participated, organized into three groups—Barsana, Gokul, and Vrindavan. Special thanks to the volunteer leads: Kavita Malani & Surbhi Agiwal, Shruti Soni & Megha Maheswari, and Alka Periwal & Puja Kasat, who guided the groups and made the event memorable.

The day concluded with Raas and the chanting of “Hare Rama, Hare Krishna” and the enjoyment of light snacks served too by adhoc volunteers Sandhya Periwal and Santosh Baldi. Kudos to chapter leads Shailja Maroo and SandhyaRani Lahoti Bagdi for their excellent organization and execution of the event. It was truly a collaborative and enriching experience for all involved!

