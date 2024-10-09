IADO banquet

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Nearly 200 elected officials and Menderes gathered at IADO (Indo American Democratic Organization) banquet here last week.

As one of the oldest South Asian American political advocacy organizations in the nation, IADO is dedicated to mobilizing Indian communities to actively participate in the political process.

It is committed to recruiting and supporting candidates who align with community values and advocating for issues that support working and immigrant families.

Indian voice, as one of the fastest-growing communities in Chicago and Illinois, is well appreciated. By investing in IADO, one is directly supporting its efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable, body

Ensuring its voice resonates powerfully this November, with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the White House, let all come together as a community: register to vote, volunteer, and make voices heard at the polls this November 5, 2024!

Following awards will be given to selected awardees:

Honorary Membership Award : Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

: Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul Lifetime Achievement Award: Community Leader Mridu Sekhar, PhD

Community Leader Mridu Sekhar, PhD IADO Board President Kevin Olickal and the IADO Board of Directors, Indo-American Democratic Organization