Dan Rocha for City Council

India Post News Service

Dan Rocha, a lifelong Artesia resident and dedicated community leader, is running for Artesia City Council with a clear mission: to enhance public safety, encourage smart development, and ensure every resident feels heard and valued.

Having spent most of his 37 years in Artesia, Rocha is deeply connected to the city. “Artesia isn’t just where I live—it’s where I grew up, went to school, and built my life,” Rocha said. As a City Commissioner, Rocha has worked closely with residents and businesses, advocating for balanced growth while keeping the community’s unique character intact.

Rocha’s campaign is centered on the idea that all neighborhoods, including the vital Little India district on Pioneer Blvd, deserve equal attention and development. Rocha regularly attends cultural festivals like Holi and enjoys frequenting the vibrant Indian eateries that define Artesia’s identity. “The Indian community plays an essential role in making Artesia the diverse and thriving city it is today. I’m proud to stand with them in fostering continued growth and prosperity,” said Rocha.

A strong advocate for public safety, Rocha believes every neighborhood should benefit from faster response times and more consistent law enforcement presence. He is also committed to exploring alternative ways to raise finances for the city, ensuring no unnecessary tax burdens are placed on residents.

Dan Rocha is not just a candidate—he is a community member who has stood side by side with residents during food giveaways, cultural events, and public safety discussions. Rocha’s track record of leadership and his commitment to serving all Artesians make him the right choice for City Council.

Vote Dan Rocha on November 5th for a safer, stronger, and more united Artesia.