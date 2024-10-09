Legends beat See Red in 25th Annual Indo-American Youth Basketball Championship tournament

CHICAGO: The Indo-American Christian Children of Chicago and North America (ICCCNA) successfully conducted its 25th Anniversary Annual Youth Basketball Championship Tournament at Olympia Park District, Chicago-Illinois.

Rev. Timothy Rathod, Former Pastor of Emmanuel Methodist Church of Evanston, Illinois performed opening ceremony prayer and blessed the players of the tournament. The Tournament was concluded with a prayer by Mr. Edward Maddela.

This year Indo-American Youth Basketball Championship Tournament crosses the milestone and made history by our youth of Indian Basketball Players by coming together and playing basketball together year after year for last twenty-five (25) years to promote friendship and spirit of sportsmanship among our Indian Community of Greater Chicagoland.

The Indo-American Youth Basketball Championship Tournament was founded by Dr. Regi Paul in year 1999 and continues even today by promoting many successful Community Awareness Campaigns for teenagers like “Don’t Drink and Drive”, “Don’t Text and Drive”, “Distracted Driving”, “Autism Awareness” and “Cancer Prevention Awareness”. Many motivational speakers and Sport personalities like Attorney Joel founder of Distracted Driving Awareness, Attorney Mrs. Esther Kuchipudi of “Autism Awareness Campaign”, Chicago Marathon Champions Nutan Siony and Kethaki Paul, Mr. Anthony Gill from NBC Sports of Chicago all gave a motivational speech and advised the players to have, mission and focus on success to reach higher goals in their lives. Mr. Arun Polepaka, who was declared 100th Player of Cricket in State of Illinois also gave a motivating speech and urge all the young children to start playing Cricket in American Neighborhoods.

This year the Youth Basketball Championship Tournament attracted many basketball players across the State of Illinois. The teams participated in a series of games to determine the final Championship Team. Players showed amazing fierce team competitive spirit, sportsmanship, displayed spectacular individual skills and scored dazzling accurate long three pointers that thrilled the spectators. All the Teams were trained well and showed their outstanding defensive and offensive tactical moves with extraordinary basketball control.

In the Final Championship Game, the Legends beat See Red by a final score of 71-51. The team captains for Legends were Japheth Bandi and Noel Kadamandala. The captains for “See Red Team” were Aaron Sarikonda and Cecil Maddela. The Third placed “City Boys” captains were Jose Orozco and Ramiro Roma.

Jared Bandi was declared the Most valuable Player (MVP) who scores 32 points and 12 rebounds.

To mark the 25th Anniversary a special three (3) point Shooting Championship for men and women were conducted. The Three pointer Championship was won by Japheth Bandi who scored 16 points out of 20 points and Nathan Maddela was runner up with scores of 13 out of 20 points.

Dr. Regi Paul, the Founder and President of Indo-American Youth Basketball gave brief history of Basketball Tournament for last twenty-five years. Dr. Paul stated despite many challenges with no sponsorship, the players were united, motivated and focused on playing in the Basketball Tournament year after year for the last twenty-five years.

Dr. Paul stated The Basketball Tournament is designed to reduce Teenage Juvenile Diabetes and to increase physical exercise among our children and youth. Its sole purpose is to promote sportsmanship, friendships, unity, harmony, and mutual respect among all youth across USA. The highlight of 2024 Indo-American Basketball Tournament was introduction of “Children Basketball Team Championship” as a preparation for next generation of players.

Attorney Mr. Rohit Ryan Paul was a Chief guest of the 25h Anniversary Basketball Tournament and gave the Final Trophy for “Legends Team” The runner up trophy was given to the “See Red Team” by Mr.& Mrs. Edward and Prameela Maddela. The MVP trophy and gift card was presented to Japheth Bandi by Mr. Pearson Nagelli. The Master of Ceremony and DJ was Mr. George Mitra. The organizing Committee consisted of Dr. Regi Paul, Cecil Maddela, and Nathan Maddela.

Mrs. Rachel Kurrella was declared ICCCNA Three Pointer Basketball Women Champion. The entire tournament was a “family festival” style and was filled with fun, music, food and Community friendship.

Chief Score Keeper was Cecil Maddela. Angela Bhonsley conducted “Mehndi” for the guests.

Mrs. Rita Paul Radio and Television host “Geet Gunjan” and “Music of India” thanked the parents, players, for making 25th Annual Basketball Tournament a grand success.