Bust of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in Seattle – 2nd October declared Mahatma Gandhi Day

SEATTLE: In a unique addition to the city of Seattle landscape, a bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled today at the iconic Seattle Center, just below the base of the Space Needle and adjacent to the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum. The unveiling marks the first installation of Gandhi’s bust in a city known for its vibrant cultural landscape.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries including Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Congressman Adam Smith, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of the US First Corps in Pacific Northwest and Mr. Eddie Rye, Chair of the Martin Luther King- Gandhi Initiative along with the Consul General of India, Prakash Gupta. It was also attended by eminent members of the Indian American community who offered their respects on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

October 2nd, which is Gandhi ji’s birthday, is also recognized as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations. All dignitaries who spoke at the Gandhi Jayanti ceremony underscored the values of Ahimsa (Non-Violence), Satyagraha (truth force) and Sarvodaya (welfare for all) as being the defining need in contemporary times.

Consulate General of India and the City of Seattle had worked in partnership to identify an appropriate venue for locating the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and the iconic location of Seattle Center, which draws more than 12 million visitors each year, was considered appropriate, given its location, accessibility and commitment to promoting the values of peace and non-violence.

To mark the occasion, Governor of the State of Washington, Mr. Jay Inslee issued an official proclamation acknowledging Gandhi ji’s Bust as a lasting tribute to Gandhi’s teachings and a powerful reminder of the impact of non-violence in driving change. Another special proclamation was also issued by the King County designating 2nd October as the Mahatma Gandhi Day across all 73 cities of the Greater Seattle area.

It may be recalled that the first Indian Consulate in Seattle commenced its operations in November 2023 with a consular jurisdiction in US Pacific Northwest covering the nine states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Alaska. The installation of the Mahatma Gandhi bust in Seattle (Washington), is one in a series of such initiatives that is gradually being implemented across its consular jurisdiction.