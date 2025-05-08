Pratham’s design progresses in 100&Change $100M Global Competition

India Post News Service

Pratham’s Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) approach has advanced to the final round of the prestigious 100&Change competition.

100&Change is a global competition awarding a single $100 million grant to help solve one of the world’s most critical social challenges. Since its inception, 100&Change has leveraged an additional $868 million, demonstrating the potential of high-impact philanthropy to fund systemic change. The competition has influenced the philanthropic sector by encouraging funders to adopt large-scale, collaborative approaches to problem-solving.

100&Change received 869 valid applications from organizations and collaborations worldwide, with each proposal identifying a problem and presenting a compelling solution that is impactful, evidence based, feasible, durable, and just. Only five teams made it to the final round.

We are overjoyed that the Pratham USA-led consortium was recognized as one of these five transformative teams that have the potential to drive meaningful and lasting change on a global scale. More information about 100&Change and the finalists can be found at www.100andchange.org.

If selected as the winner later this year, the funds would be directed toward advancing the innovative learning solution of Teaching at the Right Level across three continents impacting 25 million children over the next five years.