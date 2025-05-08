Mantra to start the day of Nebraska Legislature

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Hindu prayers will open the Nebraska Unicameral Legislature in Lincoln on May seven, containing verses from world’s oldest extant scripture.

Rajan Zed will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures before the Nebraska Legislature. After Sanskrit delivery, he then will read the English interpretation of the prayers. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and the root language of Indo-European languages.

Zed, the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He plans to start and end prayer with “Om”, the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious . He has been bestowed with the World Interfaith Leader Award.

Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in the USA.

