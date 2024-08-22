Shravan Somvar Puja at Braintree, MA Nepali Community Center

Pashupatinath Buddha Temple and Nepali Community Center (PABFONE) at Braintree, MA, organized a fascinating last Shravan Somvar Puja and special Bhajan program on Aug 12, 2024. A hall full of devotees attended the program with full spiritual fervor and piety and dressed up in colorful traditional dresses.

Shravan is a very important and the most holy month of the year and is devoted to Lord Shiva. . The Shravan Somvar Vrat holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, as it is believed that fasting on this day brings blessings, fulfillment of wishes, prosperity, and spiritual growth. According to Ayurveda, the month of Shravan is believed to be a time when our immunity reaches its lowest levels. Consuming non-vegetarian, spicy, or oily foods during this period can have a negative impact on both the immune system and the digestive system, as they are heavy and difficult to digest. Additionally, the month is connected with the monsoon season, which is considered favorable for agricultural pursuits.

Temple priest performed evening Puja and Archana of Lord Pashupatinath Ji. Later on the special stage, the temple priest and other devotees sang many beautiful Bhajans. Their melodious voices created a positive and spiritual atmosphere in the shrine. Many female and some male devotees danced to the tunes of Bhajans.

Temple priest performed Aarti of Lord Shiva while singing “Hara Hara Hara Mahadeva” Mangalarati Song along with the devotees. He blessed everyone by saying, “May Lord Shiva fulfill the desires wishes of the devotees and give them a healthy and prosperous life.”

After the Aarati, all the devotees were given dry nuts and fruits as prasadam and later all were served with sumptuous Maha Prasadam. The management lead thanked all the devotees for their active participation and the volunteers for their selfless services and support.

