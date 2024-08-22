Kala Utsav by Indian Consulate

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: An evening of Indian classical dance, music, and folk performances at the “Kala Utsav is the flagship annual cultural celebration organized by the Consulate General of India in Chicago, providing a platform for Indian American artists and Cultural organizations from across the US Midwest to showcase their arts.

It is planned to showcase 2024 edition of “Kala Utsav” on Saturday, 31 August 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Naperville Yellow Box, within the Community Christian Church (1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville, a Chicago suburb.

The event will feature Indian classical dances, folk dances, regional dances and much more. It will be a celebration of artistic expression and an opportunity to witness the fusion of traditional and contemporary expressions.

The event aims celebrating the beauty of Indian arts and culture at “Kala Utsav”. The event will be followed by Indian refreshments.

Also Read: CG hosts Kala Utsav in Naperville