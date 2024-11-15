A4H celebrates election of Pro Hindu candidates

Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

FREMONT CA: Americans4Hindus organized an Election results watch party on the evening of November 5th for its members to gather and watch the outcome of most anxiously awaited elections in the world.

With sitting president Joe Biden deciding to not contest the elections, Vice President Kamala Harris was the democratic nominee for president. Last few months were marked by hectic and sometimes acrimonious campaigning by both her and republican nominee Donald Trump. Trump was contesting for the second term after losing his reelection bid to Joe Biden in 2020.

There was a clear tilt towards conservative values as election results started pouring in. Very soon, several of A4H supported candidates gained an unassailable lead in the early results. Hindu Sikh Buddhist Jain caucus founder, Congressman Shri Thanedar was clearly ahead and so was Fremont Mayor candidate Raj Salwan. Larry Klein, incumbent mayor of Santa Clara gain early lead as well.

There are a few candidates that are locked in tight contests and the results of those races will take two more weeks to be declared. Election authorities have up to a month to certify the results.

As A4H members were analyzing and cheering for their supported candidates, around 11pm it became clear that Trump would be the next president. That spread a wave of joy and enthusiasm amount the watchers who all are looking forward to his tough stance on crime, illegal migration and boost to the economy. Trump also has very warm relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this bodes well for future of US – India relationship.

As Trump administration firms up, many Indian origin Americans are expected to gain prominent positions, again harbingering strong ties between US and India.

