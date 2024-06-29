Consulate General of India, Chicago celebrates 10th International Day of Yoga 2024

The Consulate General of India, Chicago, organized its main event at Chicago’s iconic lakefront in Navy Pier to commemorate the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY 2024) on Saturday, 22 June 2024 Morning. Well over 300 Yoga enthusiasts participated in the proceedings.

Consul General Somnath Ghosh delivered the opening remarks, which was followed by the demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol. Speaking on the theme of IDY 2024, “Yoga for Self and Society,” Consul General emphasized Yoga’s significance as India’s cultural heritage, now embraced globally regardless of religious or national affiliation. He highlighted Yoga as not merely a means of physical fitness or mental well-being, but as a comprehensive lifestyle aligned with environmental sustainability. The Consul General commended Yoga organizations and the Indian-American community for their efforts in promoting Yoga, while also recognizing individuals and organizations in the Midwest region for their contributions to the 10th IDY celebrations.

The session of Common Yoga Protocol was conducted by eminent Yoga instructors Ms. Anu Malhotra, Ms. Vimi Shukla, Ms. Parna Mazumdar and Ms. Saba Haider.

Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier was transformed into a vibrant scene as enthusiastic yoga practitioners gathered under a clear blue sky, practicing yoga on the lush green lawns alongside Lake Michigan. The event received support from the State Bank of India, Chicago and was joined by various organizations including Art of Living – Chicago, Sewa International USA, Isha Foundation, Mindful Meditation, Ashoga, Brahma Kumaris, Yoga Habitat, Yoga and Planting Arts, Heartfulness, Sahaja Yoga, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, United Senior Pariwar Chicago, Yogapathic, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh-Chicago Downtown, Indian Community Niles Township, FIA, IABC, National Indian Hub, TV Asia, I-USA Media, Adbhut Media, and PTC News.

Consulate General of India has additionally supported 10th IDY events in its area of jurisdiction including Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Chaska, MN; Icon Shakti, Buffalo Grove, IL; South Quad at University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, Urbana, IL; Hindu Yuva at Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, Michigan Community, Troy, MI; Michigan Community, Canton, MI; Michigan Community, Farmington Hills, MI; University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI; Michigan Community, Pontiac, MI; Indo American Association of Iowa, Madrid, IA; Mindful Meditation, Naperville, IL; Michigan Community, Rochester Hills, MI; Michigan Community, Novi, MI; Michigan Community, Pontiac (Detroit Area), MI; and Hindu Society of Minnesota, Saint Paul, MN.