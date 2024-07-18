How Medi-Cal is Helping Older and Disabled Californians Thrive in Their Communities

Vidya Sethuraman

As the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) continues to transform Medi-Cal, DHCS is working to ensure older adults and people with disabilities have access to quality, equitable care.

During the EMS briefing on July 10, DHCS leaders and community health care providers shared how these Medi-Cal programs are helping older and disabled Californians live healthier lives at home.

DHCS has expanded several programs that provide this expanded care and assistance, including medically tailored meals, transportation to and from appointments, in-home care, home accessibility modifications, and long-term care transition assistance.

For older adults and people with disabilities who are eligible for both Medi-Cal and Medicare, there are now dual Medicare Medi-Cal Plans available in 12 counties that integrate these services across both programs. Additionally, the recent expansion of Medi-Cal and elimination of asset limits — like bank accounts, property, and a second car — help more people qualify for Medi-Cal coverage.

Anastasia Dodson, Deputy Director, Office of Medicare Innovation and Integration, Department of Health Care Services said that some people are eligible for both California White Card and Medicare and can be dually insured. DHCS is currently working with 12 counties in California to provide an integrated plan for dual white cards and federal health insurance to help insured persons maximize their medical insurance benefits. It is expected that by 2026, all of California will be able to enjoy the integrated plan.

Dana Durham, Chief, Managed Care Quality and Monitoring Division, Department of Health Care Services said DHCS has expanded a number of care and assistance programs, including medically customized meals, transportation to and from appointments, home care, home accessibility modifications and long-term care transition assistance.

She emphasized that the white card not only helps the insured to treat illnesses, but also provides preventive care and allows the insured to receive care outside the hospital. Durham said that the Enhanced Care Management (ECM) project launched by DHCS helps the insured use medical benefits, understand each person’s specific situation, and formulate personalized plans, such as sending community medical staff to accompany patients for medical treatment and installation.

Jenna LaPlante, Senior Director of Care Management Programs, Institute on Aging introduced the functions of her agency, which serves white card members and helps them transition to medical services and provide bridging services. Jenna pointed out that its services are currently provided in nine counties in California, providing support in different languages, and seeking cooperation from more health insurance companies to expand the service community.

