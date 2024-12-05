M4M movie Hindi trailer screened at IFFI-Goa Film Festival

India Post News Service

M4M Movie Director Mohan Vadlapatla along with M4M Heroine Jo Sharma (American Actress) unveiled the Hindi trailer of his pan-India film M4M (Motive For Murder) hosted by IMPPA and NFDC India at the prestigious Goa IFFI 55th International Film Festival of India.

The Hindi trailer screening was attended by Atul Patel IMPPA VP, Bollywood Actor Hemant Pandey, Director Sandeep Nath, and few more attended as the chief guests along with other dignitaries. M4M Movie posters are being promoted on IFFI-GOA Red Carpet at Inox.

M4M Movie Hindi Trailer along with interviews of Jo Sharma and Mohan Vadlapatla are promoted and featured on Instagram and Twitter ‘X’ handles of IFFIGoa (International Film Festival), NFDC India (Official account of National Film Development Corporation – Govt of India), MIB India (Official account of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India), DD national (Doordarshan, India), PIB India (Govt Official account of Press Information Bureau, India) and also M4M team was featured on Day7-WRAP video of IFFIGoa Instagram page 55th International Film Festival of India was a star-studded affair.

Speaking on the occasion, IFFIGoa Chief Coordinators and Hollywood Director Ben praised the trailer for its brilliance, describing it as a fresh and exciting take on the serial killer concept.

He commended Mohan Vadlapatla for his significant effort to create such compelling content for audiences across India. He also congratulated Jo Sharma, M4M Heroine with her outstanding acting skills, screen presence, and expressed his best wishes for the film’s success.

Adding to the event’s glamour, Jo Sharma, an American actress, was a star attraction at the IFFI Goa coastline celebration.

She shared her excitement about the trailer screening in Goa, describing it as a unique experience. Jo called the serial killer concept innovative and highly engaging, noting that such a theme is being explored for the first time in Indian cinema’s 110-year history.

She expressed her pride in debuting as the lead actress in M4M and extended heartfelt gratitude to Mohan Vadlapatla and IFFIGoa officials for the opportunity.

Director-producer Mohan Vadlapatla, addressing the media, expressed his delight over the Hindi trailer’s release at the prestigious Goa International Film Festival (IFFI). He thanked IFFI Goa officials, and prominent figures from the Indian and international film industry for their support. Mohan highlighted the universal appeal of M4M and shared his confidence that audiences worldwide would be thrilled by the film’s content.

He teased that the reveal of the “Motive for Murder” will blow audiences’ minds and promised an unprecedented cinematic experience releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada. He described the movie as a unique psychological narrative and assured audiences that M4M would offer an entirely new cinematic journey. Odisha superstar Sambit Acharya and Jo Sharma will lead the cast, marking the beginning of a new chapter for them on a pan-India scale.