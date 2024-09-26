A Grand Lord Ganesh Visarjan Puja Celebration

Geetha Patil

Lord Ganesh Visarjan/immersion also known as Anant Chaturdashi was observed by Sri Siddha Lalitha Peetham, Burlington, MA, on September 16, 2024 instead of September 17 due to lunar eclipse that was visible across the U.S., with at least some portion of the eclipse visible across Europe, Asia, Australia, South America and much of Africa. It is the one of the most significant day, when devotees bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing His idol in water bodies after worshipping him for 10 consecutive days, symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution.

On September 6, 2024, the celebration of Lord Ganesha’s birthday began with a ceremonial puja that was initiated by the temple priest, Pandit Bhavani Tejasvi Athmaram Ji. The puja was conducted with traditional rituals, Vedic chants, and presentation of special homemade offerings to Lord Ganesha’s idol. Chanting of Mantras and shouting of Jai Ganesha and Ganapati Bappa Moriya slogans created a sense of enthusiasm and reverence to the event. After the puja and Maha Mangalarati, all the devotees offered their respects with folded hands and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha. This moment of devotion allowed everyone to connect with the essence of the festival. Maha Prasadam was distributed to all present. Pandit Bhavani Ji blessed all the devotees by giving them sweets and fruits, symbolizing the blessings and benevolence of Lord Ganesha. This act of caring for the devotees fostered unity and a sense of community.

Lord Ganesha’s idol graced the temple shrine for ten-days that allowed all the devotees seek His blessings. Every day Lord Ganesha’s special puja ceremony was conducted, where members of the Sanatana community came together to pay their respects and offer prayers to the deity.

The culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was the ‘Visarjan’ Puja ceremony, which took place on Monday September 16. This ritual symbolized the return of Lord Ganesha to His celestial abode. Devotees participated in the puja and sang hymns to bid farewell to the deity. The ‘Visarjan’ day was marked with vibrant celebrations filled with joy, unity, and a sense of togetherness. After the Maha Mangalarati, Prasadam was served to all devotees.

Temple Management Team expressed their thanks to all the sponsors and devotees for their active participation and support. They also acknowledged with much gratitude the services of volunteers.

Vinod Chawla Ji, a devotee said, ‘The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Sri Siddha Lalitha Peetham was a beautiful expression of devotion, culture, and unity. It allowed us to come together, celebrate, and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.’

