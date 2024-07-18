AAPI’s 1st Ever World Congress of Physicians to be Inaugurated on July 18, 2024

“We are excited to welcome you all to the first ever World Congress of Physicians, a Maga Convention of the Decade from July 18th-22, 2024 in New York City, to be organized by It is with great pleasure that we announce that the American Association of Physicians of Indian origin (AAPI),” Dr. Anjana Samadder, President of AAPI said.

The Congress will be held at the prestigious Marriott Marquis on Times Square, at the heart of the most popular city in the world. This world-class facility will afford an intimate setting that will facilitate our ability to provide cutting-edge research and CME, promote business relationships, and display ethnic items. Vendor satisfaction and comfort are our top priorities. Participants will experience unique opportunities to explore and experience the City and the many unique programs including Broadways Shows and City Tours New York has to offer.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the prime focus of our World Health Congress, said Dr. Samadder, while describing the major innovation of AI use in healthcare. “We have physicians registered from England, Australia and India to come to this Congress,” Samadder said. Other highlights include keynote speeches on the Future of Health Care, cutting-edge medical exhibits, research contests, and 24 Continuing Medical Education, and accredited workshops.

There will be entertainment features for children such as The Wiz and The Lion King, performances by singer Atul Purohit and a comedy show by Kapil Sharma, Live entertainment by Javed Ali and Atif Aslam, Traditional Garba, Bollywood Film Festival, and a fashion show.

Some of the key speakers invited to be at the Congress include: Dr. Mehmet Oz, American television personality, Physician, Author, and Professor Emeritus of cardiothoracic surgery at Columbia University; Smriti Zubin Irani, an Indian politician and former actress, fashion model, and television producer. She has been Minister of Women and Child Development since 2019, and also Minister of Minority Affairs since 2022; Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya is an Indian politician currently serving as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers of India. He is also a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat; Dr. Jesse Menachem Ehrenfeld, President of the American Medical Association and Professor of Anesthesiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin.; and, Dr. Vivek Hallegere Murthy, a vice admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps who has served as the 19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States under Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

“We want to welcome you to the AAPI’s inaugural World Congress of Physicians in the world’s capital city, New York,” Dr. Achintya Moulik, Chair of AAPI Convention 2024 said. “We have convened a fantastic group of dedicated organizers to meet the needs of the 2024 convention and are very excited about this year. Please reach out to any one of the representatives from the New York Tri-State team with questions or comments.”

According to Dr. Sumul Raval, current Secretary of AAPI, “We will have an event that will be full of fun-filled, research-filled, and learning-filled activities.” Outlining other features of the event, Raval said there was something for everyone, including the younger generation, the teenagers, and children, making it a family event. “We will have amazing food for all the many days — from Mogul catering from New Jersey, and many more activities throughout the five days,” Raval said.

According to the organizers, some of the major themes at the convention include: Yoga and Meditation practices, a Welcome kit with books & self-care supplies, A Personal Reflexology Session, Take home wellness routine, yoga therapy sessions, a workshop on Spiritual well-being, Book talk with Yoga Gurus, including on the science of Yoga & Lifestyle medicine, and several wellness sessions.

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Convention offers an exciting venue to interact with leading physicians, health professionals, academicians, and scientists of Indian origin. The physicians and healthcare professionals from across the country will convene and participate in the scholarly exchange of medical advances, to develop health policy agendas, and to encourage legislative priorities in the coming year.

In addition to colorful entertainment, and exquisite authentic Indian cuisine, esteemed health industry leaders, world-renowned speakers, and experts will be sharing their wisdom and expertise in the industry, offering enlightening sessions to the delegates.

Dr. Anjana Samadder stated that AAPI’s mission has evolved in the past 42 years. “Today, AAPI is strong representing over 120,000 Indian American physicians, 130 local Chapters, who make up 10% of total physicians in the US and nearly 50% of International Medical Graduates, rooted in every corner of the nation, who serve every 7th patient in the US. We are proud of our achievements and our contributions to the healthcare industry and the millions of people we serve.

“The annual convention offers extensive academic presentations, recognition of achievements and achievers, and professional networking at the alumni and evening social events,” Dr. Samadder added. For more details on AAPI and the 1st World Congress, please visit: AAPI World Health Congress and www.aapiusa.org

Also Read: AAPI’s Global Healthcare Summit In Manipal