American Hindu Launches Election Campaign in Santa Clara, CA

India Post News Service

A formal kick off – “Satish Chandra for Santa Clara City Council 2024 for District # 1” – at Agnews Historic Park in Santa Clara. They were more than 150 residents, well wishers, Community & City Leaders who graced the occasion.

Satish Chandra is a proud Hindu American, and he is thrilled to officially announce his candidacy for Santa Clara City Council, District 1. With over 25 years in the IT industry and more than a decade as a resident of Santa Clara, he is committed to leveraging his experience to serve our vibrant community.

Having served as the former President of the Toscana Rivermark HOA, He has a proven track record of effective leadership and community development. His Journey in Santa Clara has been defined by a deep commitment to community service and active engagement. Currently, he proudly serves on the Chief Advisory Committee Board at the Santa Clara Police Department, collaborating on initiatives to enhance public safety and foster community unity. Beyond law enforcement, He is actively involved with esteemed non-profit organizations such as the Don Callejon School Community Organization (DCSCO), the Sankara Eye Foundation, and KA-BOOM, contributing to education, healthcare, and recreational opportunities for our youth.

Additionally, he had the honor of serving as the District 1 representative on the Charter Review Committee, advocating strongly for our residents’ right to elect our Police Chief. Despite initial challenges, the overwhelming community support, with over 72% in agreement during the March 2024 ballot, affirmed the importance of this decision for our city’s future.

He is deeply grateful for endorsements from respected figures such as the Santa Clara Police Officers Association, City of Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor, District 1 Councilmember Kathy Watanabe, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, and Mayors Carmen Montano (Milpitas) and Lily Mei (Fremont). Mentor and community leader Dr Romesh Japra who is Founder of dozen Non-Profit Organizations serving community from past 4 decades. Their support underscores our shared vision for a prosperous and inclusive Santa Clara.

Here are some quotes…

He has integrity, he has energy, and he definitely has the intelligence to do this job. I trust him to make good decisions for you, for SCPD and he will support the community. I encourage you to support Satish and SCPD looks forward to working with him on the City Council – Jeremy Schmidt, Office of the Chief of Police Community Engagement from Santa Clara Police Department.

We endorse Satish Chandra. We support him and we want to make sure “Americans4Hindus” (A4H) funds good people to make the City of Santa Clara, California, and the United States happy, prosperous, and peaceful places so our children and future generations can thank us whether we are here or not! That is why we are doing this so that we can all work together – Dr. Romesh Japra, Internationally recognized cardiologist, cultural entrepreneur, publisher, and community leader.

As a council member, you represent everyone. And that is who Satish is. He is not afraid to say how he feels and he stands up for what he believes in. Satish is the kind of representative that is needed in District 1. — Kathy Watanabe, Councilmember, District 1, City of Santa Clara

I have known Satish Chandra for a number of years. I know that we can work together and that is why I support him. – Teresa Cox, Councilmember, District 6, City of Fremont

What we need on our Silicon Valley city councils are smart, capable residents to step and serve. Not career politicians. Not people who are just interested in jumping forward. We need people who are willing to put in the work and get down to business. That is who Satish Chandra is. – Patrick Ahrens, candidate for CA State Assembly, District 26

Our cities need people willing to make a big difference. Whether it is a small cause or a big cause. Whether it is about roads, potholes or parks, our cities need council representatives willing to step up and make a difference. – former Mayor of Foster City “Richa Awasthi”

Driven by a commitment to transparency, collaboration, and delivering tangible results, He is eager to tackle the challenges facing our city alongside you. Together, we can build a future where every Santa Clara resident thrives.

We invite you to support my campaign by volunteering your time or donating via Zelle to “satish4council@gmail.com”. For updates and contact information, please visit his website at www.satishforcouncil.org.

Thank you for your consideration and support. I look forward to engaging with each of you and discussing how, together, we can continue to enhance Santa Clara as a place where we all want to live, work, and raise our families.