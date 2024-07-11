Celebrating Entrepreneurial Spirit and Democratic Values at the Campaign for Democracy Reception

India Post News Service

WINCHESTER, MA: On a bright summer evening, the US India Security Council President, Mr. Ramesh Viswanath Kapur and his wife Susan, opened their beautiful home and hosted a fund raiser for Governor Gavin Newsom, the 40th Governor of California. This event underscored the urgent need for democratic values, the entrepreneurial spirit, and the critical role of minority communities, especially Indian Americans, in shaping the future of our nation.

Mr. Kapur opened the evening by expressing gratitude to Governor Newsom for his decisive veto of the proposed SB 403 bill, which aimed to ban caste discrimination, and for his interest in visiting a Hindu temple in Florida in the coming months. The room, filled with many Indian origin attendees, entrepreneurs, and young people, erupted in applause, recognizing Governor Newsom’s steadfast support for entrepreneurial initiatives and his principled stance on critical issues. Mr. Kapur also stated that he feels the Governor has a good chance of being the 47th President of USA.

Governor Newsom shared his inspiring journey from entrepreneur to Governor, recounting his early days in the 80s when he sold wine from his living room as a teenager. His story deeply resonated with the audience. He highlighted his impactful tenure on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, where his work on homelessness and urban development drew significant attention. As Mayor of San Francisco in 2004, he made national headlines by authorizing same-sex marriage licenses and implementing universal healthcare for city residents. Newsom also spoke about the sister city initiative with the state of Karnataka in India during his mayoral tenure, which allowed him to visit the country with a large delegation of business and community leaders from San Francisco. He expressed his eagerness to visit India again as Governor.

Governor Newsom emphasized the importance of AI, technology, entrepreneurship, and the contributions of immigrants. He stated, “42% of all startups in California are founded by immigrants, and they are the lifeblood of our state. Amid the vitriol, xenophobia, and nativism that permeate much of our politics, particularly from figures like Donald Trump, we in California have endured and emerged stronger. We overcame the divisive rhetoric of Prop 187 in the 1990s, and today, we celebrate our diversity rather than merely tolerate it. As a result, we lead in manufacturing, boast the highest number of scientists, researchers, and Nobel laureates, and continue to drive innovation globally.”

Addressing the unique strengths of Massachusetts, Governor Newsom highlighted how renowned institutions of higher learning serve as conveyor belts for talent, fostering competition not just on price but on talent. He noted that what sets California and Massachusetts apart is their human capital—the best and the brightest. This spirit of inclusiveness and growth ensures that everyone benefits. In a state where 27% of the population is foreign-born, this mindset is crucial. California, a majority-minority state with a population equivalent to 21 other states combined, must see itself in the context of the world.

Governor Newsom also mentioned his recent travels to Michigan, a stop in Pittsburgh, and his packed schedule, including attending this event and visiting New Hampshire. The evening concluded with attendees eagerly speculating whether he would run for President or if Vice President Harris might run, given President Biden’s debate performance and the pressure reported within the Democratic Party, as seen in the news and through print media.

Prominent business leaders such as Vikram Rajadhyaksha, Dr. Venu Kondle, Yash and Jigna Shah, Manoj and Vaishali Shinde, Mathias and Natalia Troger, Shirish and Allison Nimgaonkar, tech entrepreneurs Thomas Arul, Manny Arora, Priya Samant, Yogi Gupta, Rishi Yadav, and community leaders including Raj Dichpally, Ranjani, Sandip Asija, Rahul, Bernice Singh and Dr. Anil Saigal and Restaurateur Vinod Kapur, who offered the catering services for the evening, attended the event. Rishi Kumar, former candidate for the U.S. House representing California’s 16th Congressional District, was also present.

This memorable evening not only celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit and democratic values but also reinforced the significant contributions of the Indian-American community to the fabric of our nation. Governor Newsom’s visionary leadership and commitment to inclusiveness and innovation continue to inspire and drive progress.