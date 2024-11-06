Americans for Hindus Condemns Attack on Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Urges U.S. Congressional Action

India Post News Service

WASHINGTON, DC: Americans for Hindus (A4H) strongly condemns the violent attack on the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, an act that has sparked outrage and grief within the Hindu community worldwide. The organization calls on members of the U.S. Congress to denounce this act of terror and to press the Canadian government to take firm action against those responsible.

Disturbing footage from viral videos has shown misguided Sikh separatists wielding sticks and bearing Khalistani flags as they assaulted the temple, viciously targeting unarmed devotees. Witnesses report that worshippers were beaten, and sacred property was vandalized in what can only be described as a blatant assault on religious freedom and the peaceful community within the Hindu Sabha Mandir.

India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has condemned this attack in a public statement, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also spoken against it, though some believe his response should have been stronger given the rising threats from extremist groups. Canada has long struggled with extremist factions, and it is more crucial than ever for the Canadian government to protect the fundamental right to religious freedom while standing unequivocally against terrorism.

“We call upon the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain American Congressional Caucus to denounce these attacks and to support swift, decisive action against extremist groups in Canada,” said Dr. Romesh Japra Founder and Chairman of Americans4Hindus “Your support is essential for ensuring the safety, peace, and security of all communities, and we urge Congress to join in condemning this horrific incident.”

A4H stresses the importance of solidarity and vigilance to ensure that every faith community can practice its beliefs freely and peacefully. We ask all elected officials in the U.S. to stand with those affected and work to maintain peace and tolerance on the international stage.

