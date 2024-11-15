Governor Newsom issues executive order to support fire response and recovery efforts for Mountain Fire

India Post News Service

VENTURA: Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to support ongoing response and recovery efforts for the Mountain Fire in Ventura County.

The executive order includes provisions that expedite debris removal and cleanup, authorize state agencies to expedite the procurement of resources, and allow mobilization of the California National Guard. The order also suspends various legal and procedural requirements to facilitate rapid response and recovery, including contracting and bidding laws, waiting periods for unemployment benefits, fees for replacing lost documents, and licensing requirements for health and social services facilities. It also allows waivers to support schools, health facilities, and care providers impacted by the fire, and ensures sufficient staffing for emergency response.

“This executive order empowers the state to continue our swift action, cut through red tape, and mobilize essential resources to aid communities impacted by the Mountain Fire. Our top priority is protecting the health, safety, and well-being of all those affected and expediting the road to recovery.” Governor Gavin Newsom

The Governor proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County due to the Mountain Fire and visited the Incident Command Post, met with first responders, and surveyed firefighting efforts. Earlier this week, Governor Newsom requested and announced FEMA’s approval of a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support state and local firefighting response.

Visit CAL FIRE’s website for the latest on current wildfires, including information on evacuation orders and warnings.