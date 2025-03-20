ICYMI: LA’s rebuilding and recovery efforts continue with support from Governor Newsom and LA Rises

What you need to know: Aided by $10 million from the State of California, LA Rises, Maersk and APM Terminals, LA-area grant program awards $2.7 million to fire-impacted small businesses, nonprofits and workers to navigate recovery and rebuilding.

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and City of Los Angeles recently announced the first round of grants for the LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Funds that will provide direct cash assistance to impacted workers, small businesses, and non-profits. A total of $2.7 million was disbursed to 82 businesses and 324 workers in this initial phase, including those businesses and nonprofits that had physical brick-and-mortar locations destroyed in the fires.

“We know that small businesses are not only key to a thriving economy but also make up the heart of healthy communities, and we’re committed to doing everything in our power to help them rise and rebuild. We applaud the City and County of Los Angeles for getting these critical funds out the door as quickly as possible to protect and support the businesses and workers that have been most impacted.” Said Governor Gavin Newsom

Supported by a $10 million investment from the State of California, Maersk and APM Terminals, and LA Rises, led by Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter, business leader and basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Casey Wasserman, these relief funds are expected to award an additional $15.9 million later this month. This was the first investment by LA Rises, the unified recovery effort launched by the Governor in January.

Donations to close the gap on the unmet needs of these funds are welcomed and can be made at lacounty.gov/relief.

Continuing to support recovery and rebuilding in LA

Late last month, the Governor was in Los Angeles to launch the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint as part of his continued tour of the state’s thirteen economic regions. The Blueprint was paired with $125 million in funding to support new, ready-to-go projects and $15 million for economic development projects for California Native American tribes.

In addition, the Governor received the Los Angeles Jobs First Collaborative’s regional plan and announced $3 million to support their recovery efforts for the region, including for the launch of public-facing campaigns to promote small business support and the addition of capacity for near-term business and economic recovery.

Federal business and worker assistance resources still available

Last week, at Governor Gavin Newsom’s request, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) extended the deadline for survivors of the Los Angeles fires to register for federal aid. The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance was also extended.

Homeowners and renters who have incurred damage or losses from the Los Angeles County wildfires now have until Monday, March 31, 2025, to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance and Small Business Administration assistance. These programs provide financial and other assistance to eligible individuals and households to help meet their basic needs and supplement their wildfire recovery efforts.

Also Read: LA wildfire hazardous debris cleanup reaches substantial completion in record time