Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

With only 10 days left before the 2024 Election Day, Minority Media (EMS) invited Deputy Secretary of State for Communications Joe Kocurek to introduce voting precautions to California voters on October 25th, he urged voters to Vote early. Konkuk said voters can vote now by mailing a ballot, voting in person at a polling station or placing a completed and signed ballot in a ballot-recycling box. People who voted by mail can also track the status of their ballot online at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/

The website also allows you to check the current status of ballots mailed to you. Voters who want to vote in person at a polling station can check the polling station near their home at this website: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place.

Konkuk specifically reminded voters to sign the back of the envelope when mailing their ballot, which will help election officials confirm the authenticity of the ballot. Mail-in ballot envelopes are paid for in advance. Ballots mailed by voters are valid as long as they are postmarked on or before November 5 and mailed before November 12.

If you still want to register as a voter to vote in California at this time, you can do so in person at a polling station. The deadlines for online voter registration and mail-in registration are currently closed.

If voters have any questions about voting, they can call the California Voter Hotline, English hotline 1 – 800-3458683, Chinese hotline 800-3392857. The hotline can also provide voters with proposals and candidate information in corresponding languages. Service hotlines in other languages can be found on this website: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/voting-california/voter-hotlines

Regarding the election process, Konkuk said the counting of votes is mainly carried out by the election offices of each county. They ensure that the votes are valid. After the counting results are available, they will be reported to the California government, which will then certify them. Konkuk once again reminded the public to vote early and not wait until the end.