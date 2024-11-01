Indian Community Leaders Unite to Support Mayor Bill McLeod of Hoffman Estates

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: On October 17, 2024, an energetic and inspiring fundraising event was held at the Marriott Chicago Northwest in Hoffman Estates, a Chicago suburb to support Mayor Bill McLeod’s re-election campaign.

In total, the event has been able to raise over $25,000, showing overwhelming support for Mayor McLeod’s bid for a seventh term as mayor. It once again proves how his decades-long commitment to the village continues to resound with the people he serves.

The event began with a warm welcome from Neil Khot, one of the lead hosts and a key figure in the community.

Khot spoke passionately about Bill McLeod’s remarkable commitment, stating, “Mayor McLeod has been a pillar of strength for Hoffman Estates. His leadership has brought this village from a quiet town to a bustling community where businesses thrive, and families feel at home.”

He continued by emphasizing that Mayor McLeod’s tenure has been defined by consistency and vision, which is why the community continues to rally around him for a seventh term.

For over 45 years, Mayor McLeod has been a vital part of Hoffman Estates, first serving as a village trustee in 1980 and later taking office as mayor in 1990. Throughout his time in office, McLeod has overseen substantial growth in the village, including business development, infrastructure

Improvements, and community-building initiatives.

Mayor McLeod’s decades of service have left an undeniable mark on the village, and the event speakers made it clear that his work has touched the lives of many.

Mr. Amarbir Singh Ghoman and Harsharan Singh Ghoman, owners of Ghoman Group, a large, diversified business group were key to the fundraiser; Amarbir Singh praised the mayor’s business- friendly policies, saying, “Under Mayor McLeod’s leadership, Hoffman Estates has become a place where businesses like mine can grow and succeed. His focus on economic development has been critical for our continued success.”

One of the key elements of Mayor McLeod’s platform has always been his commitment to fostering a pro-business environment in Hoffman Estates. His leadership has resulted in a village that is not only attractive to new businesses but also successful in retaining existing ones. His policies have helped stimulate economic growth, creating jobs and increasing the quality of life for residents.

Throughout the evening, several community leaders also took the stage to express their appreciation for Mayor McLeod’s leadership and their confidence in his continued ability to guide Hoffman

Estates. Many speakers shared personal stories of how Mayor McLeod has positively impacted their lives and businesses, reinforcing the strong connection between the mayor and the people.

The Each host committee member played a key role in ensuring the event’s success, which raised more than $25,000 to support Mayor McLeod’s re-election campaign.

The evening started with musical notes from Raju Bankapur on flute and event ended with singing and songs from Hardik Tailor. A dinner with assortment of India cuisine was served.

With the funds raised and the overwhelming support displayed at the event, Mayor McLeod’s re-election campaign is off to a strong.

