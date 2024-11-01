CGI Chicago hosts 9th Ayurveda Day 2024

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India in Chicago hosted the 9th Ayurveda Day 2024 on October 25, 2024, centered around the Ministry of AYUSH’s theme, “Ayurveda: Innovation for Global Health.” Attendees were also given information about the e-kit published by the Ministry of AYUSH. The event drew over 100 Ayurveda enthusiasts from the Midwest, focusing on the recognition of Ayurveda and its products as a holistic approach to health.

The program commenced with a traditional lighting of the lamp by Consul General Somnath Ghosh, who emphasized Ayurveda’s significance as one of the oldest and most well-documented medical systems.

He highlighted how it promotes harmony among body, mind, and spirit through balanced living and natural treatments, reinforcing the notion of Ayurveda as a comprehensive approach to wellness.

A distinguished panel featured speakers from various parts of the Midwest, including Dr. Venkateswara R. Karapathy, an Anesthesiologist and pain medicine specialist; Dr. Colleen Taylor Sen, a culinary historian focused on the food of the Indian subcontinent; and Vaidya Ulka Nagarkar and Vaidya Pushpalatha Biradar, both experts in Ayurvedic practices.

The audience, consisting of prominent members of the Indian diaspora, Ayurveda, Yoga enthusiasts, and diplomats, expressed great appreciation for the program, underscoring its relevance and the growing interest in holistic health practices.

