Amma’s Daily Rangoli

Geetha Patil

Rangoli is an art form in which patterns are created on the floor using materials such as powdered limestone, red ochre, dry rice flour, colored sand, quartz powder, flower petals, grains, and colored rocks.

Clean the floor where you want to create the Rangoli.

Use either white or colored Rangoli powder or finely ground rice flour mixed with colors or, without colors.

Rangoli patterns are often designed to be symmetrical, but sometimes they can be asymmetrical and much more elaborate and complex. They combine straight lines, curved lines and images like flowers, leaves, animals, birds and other things from the nature. The symmetry of the designs is a symbol of prosperity, growth and luck.