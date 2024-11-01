Americans4Hindus promotes Hindu values in American policy making at Diwali Gala

Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

Milpitas, CA: Americans4Hindus organized a Grand Diwali Dinner Gala to celebrate largest Indian Festival of Lights Diwali. Diwali Gala was organized at India Community Center’s Banquet Hall, adorned with elegant decorations was packed with powerful Hindu and Pro-Hindu public and community leaders who deliberated on how American politics and policies can be more inclusive and stronger with Americans4Hindus values of Vasudhaiva Kuthambakam (world is one family) and Lokasamasta Sukhino Bhavantu (prosperity and happiness for all).

Dr. Romesh Japra, Founder and Chairman of Americans4Hindus presented its Vision, Mission, Core initiatives and Accomplishments. Hindu Rajneeti academy launched by A4H has coached and groomed 30 youth to become more active in public service. Its stellar faculty made up of leading elected officials and community leaders shared their experiences in public service and coached students to explore this as an option along with other traditional career paths.

A4H was instrumental in launch of Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain congressional caucus by Congressman Shri Thanedar. Caucus has 26 congressmen as its members and has already initiated a resolution against Hindu Hate in congress.

A4H’s Hindu Voter League is a formidable database of elections candidates ranging from local, state and federal levels that delves into candidate positions on core Hindu values and issues and makes it easy for community to vote officials who will support their cause.

A4H has also formed alliances with Black, Jewish, and Sikh communities to collaborate and unite communities.

Speaking at the Gala, keynote speakers extolled role A4H is playing in creating political awareness in community and how it is supporting the right candidates with donations, volunteers and promotions.

Sunnyvale Mayor Larry Klein, Council member Murali Srinivasan and Hindu Rajneeti Academy valedictorian Rinu Nair were the keynote speakers.

A4H honored trustees Karl Mehta, Sartaj Sekhon and Manisha Shah for their vision, support and generosity.

A4H also recognized and honored several Pro-Hindu candidates contesting in elections.

Praising A4H values, District Attorney Pamela Price said that she strongly stood for Hindu values and is against the disinformation and hate mongering against any faith.

