Sindhi association welcomes New Year

Prachi Jaitly

CHICAGO: The Sindhi Association of Metropolitan Chicago (SAMC) hosted a joyous celebration of Cheti Chand, the Sindhi New Year, at Ashyana Banquets in Downers Grove, a Chicago suburb. The event drew attendees of all ages featuring a delightful blend of cultural performances, prayers, and delectable Sindhi cuisine.

The Cheti Chand festival was graced by several dignitaries, including Mr. Somnath Ghosh, Consul General of India in Chicago, who served as the chief guest, along with prominent community figures such as Mayor of Oakbrook Larry Herman, Mayor of Schaumburg Tom Dailly, three-time Mayor of Oakbrook Dr. Gopal Lalmalani, and Aurora Alderwoman Shweta Baid, FIA Chairman Sunil Shah. All guests of honor were welcomed with Sindhi Topi, Scarf and Dhol, upon their arrival. Consul General Ghosh wished the entire Sindhi Community all over the world a happy and prosperous new year.

The festivities began with traditional Behrana and Prasad, followed by a lively Jalsa experience. Attendees participated in heartfelt prayers and paid homage to Jhulelal, the Sindhi deity, led by Dr. Gita Rupani, Manju Dadlani and Puja Jiandani.

Henna Ballaney and Ria Matta took the stage, captivating the audience for the entire cultural program. Namish Nagdev, a talented 9-year-old, eloquently conveyed the importance of Cheti Chand, emphasizing acceptance, unity, and the story of Jhulelal God. Smt. Balaney sung a Special Cheti Chand Song. Multiple Dance Performances were performed by SAMC community kids and ladies.

Singer Paulami Majumdar and DJ Saif Ali spun Bollywood beats, getting everyone on their feet and dancing to the rhythm. The culinary spread featured an array of mouthwatering Sindhi delicacies.

The event was organized by the SAMC Committee, led by President Vinita Gulabani and Secretary Dr. Subhash Balaney. The current president Vinta Gulabani, besides being a successful entrepreneur, is a philanthropist and has been serving on the boards of many community organizations. Prachi Jaitly, expressed how integral Sindhi community is to India and its contribution worldwide with its hard work and values.

SAMC Committee dedication and leadership ensured a memorable celebration for the Sindhi community. Several Community members came together to volunteer for decorations, making, packing, distributing Prasad, handing out raffles, and supporting the event. SAMC thanked all sponsors and supporters for joining with the event. With over 250 attendees, the Cheti Chand festival at Ashyana Banquets exemplified the spirit of togetherness, cultural pride, and joy. Chicago’s Sindhis welcomed the Sindhi New Year with open hearts and a promise to cherish their rich heritage.