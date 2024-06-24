United Senior Pariwar 16th Anniversary Celebrations IL.

India Post News Service

CHICAGO, IL: United Senior Pariwar, Chicago celebrated the 16th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday 15th of June 2024 at Manav Seva Mandir, Bensenville, IL.

The program was graced by Chief Guest Shri Sanjeev Kumar Pal, (Consul form consulate General of India office, Chicago), and the Guest Of Honor Shri Mafatbhai Patel, (Chairman of Trustee Board & Owner of Patel Brothers), Dr.Bharat Barai (Trustee), Dr. Dhiren Mistry (Trustee) Shree Ramanlal A. Patel (EX. President of USPC) Shree Narasihnbhai Patel (Ex president of Indian Sr. of Chicago MSM), Shree Dilipbhai Patel (President of Indian Seniors of Chicago) Mrs. Hema Shstri (President of Dev Darashan Senior group), Shree Bhailal Patel (Ex. President of FIA.), Shree Dahyabhai Prajapati (Secretary of FSC), Mrs. Vandana JIngal (TV Asia), Mr. Amar Upadhyay (Secretary of O F BJP), Mrs.Usha Kamaria (Community Leader).

Celebration starts with Birthday celebration of some of our members, who were born in month of June. Every One Greet them.

The Celebration started with the ceremony of Deep Prjawaleet Performed by Consul Sanjiv Kumar Pal, Mafatbhai Patel, DR. Bharat Barai, Dr. Dhiren Mistry, Ex President Ramanlal Patel, Shree Virendra Patel (President of USPC), Shri Rohitbhai Joshi (Vice President of USPC), Shree Ramesh Chokshi (Secretary of USPC), Shree Kiritbhai Pandya (Treasurer of USPC). Shree Acharya Rohit Joshi gave his blessing with prayer according to Hindu ritual.

Shri Rameshbhai Chokshi (Secretary of USPC) presented a welcome speech and Requested to Shri Rohitbhai Joshi to commence to Swagat of Guests.

Shri Rohitbhai Joshi gave a brief introduction of our chiefguest and guest of honor and asked them to share a few words with the audience.

Shri Sanjeev Kumar Pal (Consul) expressed his appreciation for the invitation given to him to attend the program and offered his best wishes on behalf of the Consulate General Of India Chicago Office. He also express that USPC grow in 16 years wish to grow more and will give services to seniors and help them.

Shri Mafatbhai Patel greeted the audience with Namaste and asked to continue to organize many programs like this and live our life gracefully.

Dr. Bharatbhai Barai expressed his blessings and offered to assist any senior citizen who needs any guidance to make their trip free of hardship to Rama Mandir in India.

Dr. Narasihnbhai Patel expressed his happiness attending the program and advised all the seniors to be happy and take care of their health for a worry free lifestyle. He also advised to attend regularly the senior group.

Before Shri Virendrabhai Patel addressed the audience, he invited all the Executive committee Members to come to the stage with VIP guests. He gave the perfect vision and future goals of the USPC. There is no shortage of people in our community who require help more in emotional support than financial support. Our senior group must come forward to provide certain services.

Also USPC recognized the founders of the Senior Group, Shree Haribhai Thakkar, Shree Ramanbhai S. Patel and Shree Kanubhai H. Patel and presented them Sanman Patra.

The musical program was performed by well known Chicago’s Artists Shree Rajesh Chalam, Mrs. Nipa Shah, Ms Pavitra Anand, Music composed by Hitesh Master, Anand Mastar, Richard Krischian, Gopal Shah

All the artists performed the music program very well from 7:00 PM to 11 PM. and the entire audience enjoyed and pleased with themusical presentation. Many of the seniors participated in the dance.

When Shree Hitesh Master performed an old and very famous song “O Duniya ke Rakhwale, from the movie Baiju Bawra” the entire audience was extremely delighted. Our Secretary Shri Rameshbhai Chokshi performed the wonderful action of Movie star Shri Bharat Bhusan. At the same time at the end of the song, our president Shri Virendrabhai Patel took his hat (Paghadi) off meaning admired the talent of Hitesh Master beyond words. Furthermore, according to Indian tradition Shri Virendrabhai Patel recognized the aptitude talent of Hitesh Master by presenting a Shawl. The entire audience gave a standing ovation to this moment.

At the end our treasurer Shri Kiritbhai Pandya expressed vote of thanks to all our guests, vendors, sponsors, artists, executive committee members, Volunteers, and all Members.

Every one enjoyed delicious food catered by Uru Swati Restaurant of Devon, Chicago.

