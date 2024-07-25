Villivalam law aids mental health crisis response efforts

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: To enhance the access and availability of crisis mental health care and bolster the emergency medical service workforce, India origin State Senator Ram Villivalam sponsored a measure that expands educational opportunities for future paramedics in Illinois.

“No one should have to worry about whether they can receive the care they deserve when they are in a mental health crisis,” said Villivalam (D-Chicago). “Making sure our first responders are able to provide the best care they can during these situations is vital.”

Currently, ambulance providers are facing an issue where payers do not authorize or reimburse for ambulance services in response to mental health situations. This law adds observations of a patient’s medical or mental health condition to the definition of clinical observations.

In response to the ongoing shortage of licensed and qualified responders that has caused delays in response times to emergent calls, this law would also allow an EMS system to provide education outside of their region. Allowing cross-region education expands access to the required classes for national licensure in underserved areas.

An EMS lead instructor would also be able to oversee an experienced paramedic teaching classes in high schools to create more opportunities for future first responders and address current staffing shortages. This would allow high school seniors to begin training and receive an emergency medical technician license while still in school.

“House Bill 5085 is a testament to our commitment to equitable healthcare access for communities that often face a lack of emergency and EMT services,” said Kim Godden of the Illinois State Ambulance Association.

House Bill 5085 was signed by the governor on Friday, 19 July and is now in effect.

