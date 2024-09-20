Why we should not see the moon on Vinayaka Chaturthi

Geetha Patil and Sunil Kumar D.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the major festivals in Bharat that is celebrated with a lot of devotion, enthusiasm and religious fervor. It is also said that on this day, Lord Shiva acknowledged smart his son Lord Ganesha as one of the most powerful and superior gods.

In Sanatana belief, the Lord Ganesha is considered as the symbol of knowledge, wisdom, fortune, and prosperity. The Lord Ganesha is worshipped before starting any Puja or any major activity or event at household or community level to ensure success and fruition of it.

When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, the elder people say that we should not see look at the moon in the sky on this particular day

Why you should not see the ‘Moon’ on Vinayaka Chaturthi?

Many do not know the reason. Therefore, read the interesting story given below:

The mythological story behind this saying is about Lord Ganesha himself and the moon. As per the story, Ganesha was riding on his mouse on this day. On his way, when Lord Ganesh tripped due to his weight. While this happened, the moon could not stop but laugh. It is said that once Moon God, Chandra was very handsome and proud of his looks, tried to make fun of Lord Ganesha by making sarcastic remarks about his big belly and elephant head.

After hearing all the mocking comments, the Lord Ganesha decided to punish Chandra to make him realize his mistake and be humble & polite in his behavior. So, Lord Ganesha cursed Chandra saying that no one will worship the moon and whoever looks at the moon will face false allegations and suffer bad name even when innocent.

Hearing this punishment, Chandra got shattered and devastated; his rudeness and arrogance vanished in a second. Chandra, along with other Gods, started worshipping Lord Ganesha to apologize and appease him again.

At last, Lord Ganesha was pleased and decided to relieve Chandra from the curse but with a passage. He said human beings could look at the moon on any day except that day of ‘Bhadrapada Chaturthi’. He said anyone who sees the moon on Bhadrapada Chaturthi would have to face false allegations.

Is there a scientific reason behind this story?

During the Shukla Chaturthi/Ganesha Chaturthi, which falls on the fourth day of new moon in the Bhadrapada month of Sanatana calendar, the rays emitted by the moon will carry negative Prana particles. When a person sees the moon, these negative Prana particles enter the body through his/her eye. Once these particles enter, the body a negative situation, a false blame/accusation is manifested in his/her life. Because of this particular reason, our ancestors advised us not to see moon during Chaturthi Tithi – through a story about Ganesha and Moon.

Is the story about Ganesha falling off and the moon laughing at him a false story?

Our ancestors had a unique way of telling the facts/scientific reasons through stories to common people. Be it early Sanatanis, or ancient Egyptians or the old Chinese – they have passed on tremendous knowledge to the next generations through stories. Stories are easy to remember the facts. However, in this case, the story is passed on through generations, but not the fact behind it.

If I see Moon on Ganesha Chaturthi when will I have the effect mentioned above?

The effect of negative Prana particles on a body varies from a person to person. Normally the manifestation of effect happens in any one of the moon cycles. Each cycle is of 15 days duration. Moon passes on in two cycles each month called as New Moon/Amavasya and Full Moon/ Purnima.

What is the solution after seeing moon on Ganesh Chaturthi?

Since that day, ‘Bhadrapada Chaturthi’ is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi. Anyone who looks at the moon on Bhadrapada Chaturthi accidentally can worship Lord Ganesha by performing Homam, a holy ritual, and listen/recite the story of Ganesh Chaturthi will be relieved from the curse. During a Homam, when fire comes in contact with air, it gets purified and becomes lighter in nature. It purifies body, mind, soul and the environment.

One can also chant this mantra: Simhah Prasenamavadhitsimho Jambavata Hatah।Sukumaraka Marodistava Hyesha Syamantakah॥ Another remedy is that one can also take akshata from the Ganesh Pooja in the evening and put them on their head or may consume the Akshat, or keep it in their homes, or use it for their own rituals.

