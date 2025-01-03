“Will serve America very well…” Indian diaspora group denounces ‘racist’ attacks on Trump’s appointee Sriram Krishnan

WASHINGTON DC: Indiaspora recently issued a media advisory strongly condemning the racist attacks on Sriram Krishnan, who was recently appointed as Senior AI Advisor by President-elect Donald Trump.

“Sriram Krishnan, who was recently appointed by President-elect Trump as his Senior AI Advisor, has become a target of reprehensible racist attacks. There is absolutely no place in our public discourse for spiteful, vengeful, racially motivated, ad hominem epithets,” the advisory reads.

“At Indiaspora, we categorically and unequivocally denounce racism of any and all kinds. As enunciated in our media statement issued a few days ago, we strongly support Sriram’s appointment to this important position because we are confident that he will serve America very well in public office,” it added.

Recently, the Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna criticized those targeting Indian-born Krishnan, over his Indian origin. Khanna emphasized that the ability of the United States to attract talent from around the world shows America’s “exceptionalism” which puts it ahead of other countries like China.

Following a post by an X user, who wrote, “Did any of yall vote for this Indian to run America,” Khanna on X wrote, “You fools criticizing @sriramk as Indian born criticize Musk as South African born or Jensen as Taiwanese born.”

“It is great that talent around the world wants to come here, not to China, and that Sriram can rise to the highest levels. It’s called American exceptionalism,” the post added.

US President-elect Donald Trump nominated Sriram Krishnan as senior policy advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Sharing a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Sriram Krishnan will serve as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.”

“Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in AI, and help shape and coordinate Al policy across Government, including working with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sriram started his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure,” he said.

Krishnan, 41, acknowledged the offer and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity by saying, “I’m honored to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with @DavidSacks. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for this opportunity.”

Krishnan till recently was a General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and a personal investor in over two dozen companies including SpaceX, Figma and Scale.ai.

He previously led organizations at Meta, X and Microsoft. He holds a Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, Anna University. ANI