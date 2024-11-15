A Song of Awakening: Release of Transformative Devotional Song

Shiv R. Jhawar

Noble World Foundation is pleased to announce the upcoming release of the deeply moving devotional song “देख ले, निज रूप प्यारे, गुरु चरण अनुराग रे,” which translates to “Look within, dear one; the truth is never far away. In the grace of the Guru, discover who you truly are.”

This Hindi song is not just about sharing an experience of awakening; it is about ushering in a new movement—a spiritual age of self-realization through meditation. Imagine this: Swami Muktananda (1908-1982), a revered Shaktipat guru, is giving a talk on meditation before a large audience in Chicago on September 16, 1974.

He utters the words, “Kundalini starts dancing when one repeats Om Namah Shivaya.” Shiv, sitting in the audience, begins to mentally repeat the mantra charged with the Guru’s energy. What happens next is extraordinary: “Suddenly, I felt a great impact of a rising force within me.

The intensity of this rising Kundalini force was so tremendous that my body lifted up a little and fell flat into the aisle; my eyeglasses flew off. As I lay there with my eyes closed, I could see a continuous fountain of dazzling white lights erupting within me.” Shiv describes experiencing a state of “supreme bliss,” a thought-free awareness of who he truly was.

Meanwhile, Swami Muktananda, recognizing what was happening, exclaimed from the stage, “I didn’t do anything. The Energy has caught someone.” He then gave a live commentary for some time, describing Shiv’s superconscious state and reassuring the audience of the power and beauty of Kundalini awakening. This song is born, inspired by that life-transforming experience.

The song deals with the fundamental questions of life: “Who am I? Why am I here? Where do I come from? Where do I go from here?” With its heartfelt lyrics and stirring melody, it transcends religious boundaries, leading listeners to a place of spiritual awakening. “The world needs more Buddhas, Jesuses, and Krishnas—not more religious followers,” says Shiv R. Jhawar, Founder of Noble World Foundation. “This song encourages listeners to discover their divine potential.”

About the Song:

Title: देख ले, निज रूप प्यारे, गुरु चरण अनुराग रे

Release Date: November 9, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time (midnight)

Songwriter: Shiv R. Jhawar

Genre: Devotional

Available on: Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and all major platforms

Copyright: © 2024 Noble World Foundation

Click to listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperf…/shivrjhawar/———2——

Every sale of this song supports the Noble World Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting inner transformation for global peace, harmony, and well-being.

Your love and support for this song will help spread wisdom and peace worldwide.

For more information, please visit the Noble World Foundation’s website at nobleworld.org.

About Noble World Foundation

Founded in 2004, the Noble World Foundation (NWF) in Chicago is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. NWF’s mission is to inspire individuals to change themselves through meditation. NWF emphasizes that the individual is the “world,” and as individuals evolve, so does the world.

Shiv R. Jhawar is author of Building a Noble World.