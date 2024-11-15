PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sankara Eye Foundation, USA’s RJ Sankara Eye Hospital at Varanasi

MILPITAS: On 20, 2024, Sankara Eye Foundation (SEF), USA, reached a great milestone with the grand inauguration of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi at the hands of the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in the presence of the Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, Sankaracharya of Kanchi, the Honorable Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel; and Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the esteemed guests gathered there, the Prime Minister said “In this divine city of Lord Shankar, the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital is dedicated to the people from today. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the families of Kashi and Purvanchal.”

“Friends,” the PM continued in his address, “Our scriptures proclaim: “तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय:” – meaning, lead us from darkness to light. This RJ Sankara Eye Hospital will remove the darkness from the lives of countless people in Varanasi and this region, guiding them toward the light.

I have just returned from visiting this eye hospital, and in every sense, it represents a fusion of spirituality and modernity. This hospital will serve the elderly and give new sight to children. A significant number of poor people will receive free treatment here. Moreover, this eye hospital has created new employment opportunities for the youth. Medical students will be able to do internships and practice here, and numerous individuals will find work as support staff.” Watch the full video of the Prime Minister’s address here.

Speaking about this former association with the Sankara Eye Foundation, the Prime Minister said, “I have had the privilege of being associated with the noble endeavors of the Sankara Eye Foundation in the past as well. During my tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, I was involved in the inauguration of the Sankara Eye Hospital there.”

Among the others present at the inauguration were Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Brajesh Pathak; Dr. RV Ramani, Dr. SV Balasubramaniam, and Shri Murali Krishnamurthy of the Sankara Eye Foundation, and Smt. Rekha Jhunjhunwala of the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Foundation.

Vision 2030: March to a Million Impact

SEF, USA is making great strides with Vision 2030: March to a Million, an all-India initiative to perform One Million Free Eye Surgeries annually by 2030. In 2024, SEF, USA will perform more than 400,000 free eye surgeries through its network of 27 hospitals in 14 states in India. Today, it is the world’s largest free eye care provider!

Speaking about the inauguration, Murali Krishnamurthy, Founder and Executive Chairman of SEF, USA expressed his gratitude to supporters and said, “We are very happy to bring this hospital to the Oldest City in India and we are grateful to the Jhunjhunwala family for their initiative. We appreciate the efforts of our volunteers and the support from our donors. It feels so good to know that this hospital will perform 30,000 free eye surgeries annually at full capacity.”

Charity Navigator and Candid Ratings SEF, USA has earned the Charity Navigator 4-star rating for 10 years in a row, making it one of the top 3% of all charities in the US. It also has a Platinum rating from Candid.

Upcoming Hospital Projects Supported by SEF, USA

The upcoming hospital projects slated for inauguration are:

Kalyanam Karoti Eye Hospital, Mathura – inaugurating in Jan 2025

Sankara Eye Hospital, Guntur – inaugurating in mid-2025 (major expansion)

H.V.Desai Eye Hospital, Solapur – inaugurating in April 2025

For more information, visit: www.giftofvision.org;

Write to Murali Krishnamurthy at: murali@giftofvision.org or call 1-866-SANKARA