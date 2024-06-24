California Civil Rights Department (CRD) Penalized; Unfairly targeted Indian Americans in a caste discrimination lawsuit hoax

Geeta Sikand

Director of Communications – Americans4Hindus

In a significant judgment for Cisco Systems and the Hindu American community, the court penalized the Civil Rights Department (CRD) in its high-profile caste discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of a “Dalit” employee at Cisco. Formerly known as Cal DFEH, the CRD has faced widespread criticism for allegedly unfairly targeting Indian American managers Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella, accusing them of caste discrimination against a colleague referred to as John Doe. A whistleblower website had previously exposed evidence of prosecutorial misconduct and fabrications by the CRD.

The May 2024 verdict, which imposed a $2000 sanction on the CRD, was seen as a minor penalty that did not fully reflect the severity of the injustice but was nevertheless a victory for Silicon Valley and Indian American civil rights. The case highlighted the challenging business environment in Silicon Valley, where companies like Riot Games and Tesla have faced substantial payouts over discrimination allegations. The CRD, dubbed a “Bounty Hunter” by the Cal Policy Center for its aggressive pursuit of payouts and refusal to arbitrate, has been criticized for its handling of cases, including those against Activision and Tesla.

Richa Gautam, founder of the think tank CasteFiles, emphasized the broader implications of this verdict, stating it exposed the overreach of the CRD in the caste case, tarnishing an entire community. She highlighted the unscientific nature of the Equality Labs survey that was initially cited in the case, noting how its flawed data had been used by academics and the media. Abhijit Bagal of CasteFiles pointed out that the caste narrative used against the Indian American managers was misleading and that the CRD’s case was riddled with inconsistencies.

On April 10, 2023, the dismissal of the charges against Iyer and Kompella was celebrated by the Indian American community in Silicon Valley. The CRD, however, continued to pursue the case against Cisco Systems despite the partial dismissal being a clear indication of a weak case. The CRD’s persistence led to a sanctions motion against it, which eventually resulted in the $2000 penalty in May 2024, embarrassing for the agency that had publicized the case as evidence of widespread caste discrimination.

The court’s rejection of the Equality Labs report as evidence and the revelation of John Doe’s identity as Chetan Narsude were significant victories for the Hindu American community. Gautam said that this case also demonstrated the disconnect between different branches of California’s government, with the judiciary rejecting the Equality Labs report while the CRD and legislative bodies placing undue faith in the unscientific and anecdotal caste report.

Chetan Narsude, who filed the complaint anonymously, was later revealed to be a millionaire who had played the Dalit victim but continued to receive a substantial salary despite the accusations. Evidence showed that Narsude had not applied for promotions and had questionable work ethic within Cisco – yet the CRD focused solely on caste discrimination claims. This misrepresentation and the CRD’s failure to investigate Narsude’s weaknesses further fueled concerns about the fairness of the case and the impact of the current oppressor-oppressed framework used in government and academia.

The heightened rhetoric around caste discrimination led to increased hostility towards Hindu Americans, with reports of slurs and harassment in schools, universities, and workplaces. The introduction of the SB403 bill by Senator Wahab, which cited the Equality Labs report, added to the controversy. Wahab’s statements linking caste to serious crimes in the US were particularly inflammatory and were met with strong opposition from the Hindu American community.

Overall, this verdict and the surrounding events underscore the complexities and sensitivities involved in addressing caste discrimination allegations in the US, highlighting the need for accurate and fair representation in such cases.

